Friday, November 20, 2020

CCOE provides innovative adjustments to teaching and learing

By Submissions
Colusa County Office of Education (CCOE) Children’s Services full-day and part-day programs are now implementing a variety of learning experiences beyond interactions with a screen. Carefully organized learning environments include in-class instruction and virtual learning that inspire children ages 0 to five years old to be creative and engaged. These innovative early care and education programs continue to promote children’s social and emotional development and build upon school readiness. “Our Children’s Services educational professionals have developed a dynamic and versatile approach to deliver instruction much needed to our children and families that is educational, interesting, and fun!” said Colusa County Superintendent of Schools Michael P. West.

Classrooms that are able to operate for in-class instruction have made many modifications to ensure a safe and hands-on learning environment. Class sizes are limited to maintain appropriate health and safety practices. Individual crates containing an abundance of learning materials are set up for each child. Outdoor sinks encourage more intense handwashing opportunities. Classroom materials are sanitized after use to prevent the spread of germs.

Distance learning continues to be provided for families who choose this program option. Teachers have created virtual classrooms including weekly large group sessions that engage and encourage family participation. Hands-on learning materials are prepared prior to each week’s lesson and then distributed to each family.

For both in-class and virtual instruction, preschool teachers focus on project theme-based learning activities. A recent Pet Study, for example, allowed children to learn about each other’s pets at home and to meet and name their very own classroom fish. Then children used a variety of art materials to create their own fish and other pets. Children and families engage in a “Question of the Day” and participate in learning mathematical concepts through Board Math activities. Teachers are teaching concepts while reading books out loud utilizing story props such as shapes, numbers, and letters for interactive learning. Stories, songs, and games from Footsteps2Brilliance enhance project based concepts and build upon school to home learning opportunities. Infant and toddler teachers sing storybooks and create visual puppets to retell the story using characters. Songs and stories are recorded and available for families to view over and over again.

The philosophy of Children’s Services early care and education programs build upon engaging play-based experiences that support active learning with a hands-on approach. It is essential to provide children with a variety of learning experiences beyond interactions with a screen, and our team of professionals are making it happen for the children in our program every day. Vicki Markss, Director of Children’s Services proudly shared, “Our teachers and home-based visitors are passionate about engaging with the youngest children in our community and have jumped forward with every challenge!”

For more information about Colusa County Office of Education Children’s Services, please visit our website at: www.ccoe.net or contact Vicki Markss at vmarkss@ccoe.net.

Submissions
