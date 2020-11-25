Wednesday, November 25, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Fair Board postpones Colusa Farm Show

Susan Meeker
By Susan Meeker

The 56th annual Colusa Farm Show will not happen in February as usual, but the 44th District Agriculture Association hasn’t given up hope entirely for a 2021 event. 

The Fair Board last week voted to postpone the Colusa County Fairgrounds’ most lucrative revenue source, which help funds general maintenance and operations of the state-owned facility and grounds. 

It’s also an important event for the agricultural community and related businesses. 

“Once again, the COVID pandemic and the State of California have overpowered our ability to host any type of event at the Fairgrounds,” said Laura Ford, chief executive officer. 

The cancellation of Farm Show comes as just one more negative effect of COVID-19 for the the fairgrounds, which was forced to cancel all events since March, including the Colusa County Fair, Pumpkin Village, and the Holiday Craft Fair. 

The cancellation also comes as an enormous financial loss to exhibitors, food vendors, area hotels, restaurants, local farm equipment dealers, auto dealers, and other local businesses, including the Pioneer Review, which publishes the annual Farm Show Exhibitors Guide. 

The World Ag Expo, in Tulare, which is held annually the week after the Colusa Farm Show, cancelled its exposition entirely for 2021, but is scheduled to resume the following year at its regular dates of Feb. 8-10, 2022. 

For Colusa’s show, which draws approximately 350 vendors and 40,000 attendees, fair officials have not ruled out a 2021 show later in the year. 

Fair officials said the decision was not taken lightly, and comes after months of evaluating known constraints and researching other options, including possibly hosting the event on private property. 

“This decision was a tough one and all other options were explored,” Ford said. 

The board formalized their decision to postpone the Farm Show at their Nov. 18 meeting to provide exhibitors, attendees, volunteers, concessionaires, contractors, and local businesses time to adjust. The Fairgrounds also began issuing refunds last week to those vendors who had already returned their contracts and paid their booth rental fees. 

“Moving forward we will monitor the State of California’s covid restrictions in hopes of having the 2021 Colusa Farm Show later in the year,” Ford said.  

Ford has assured vendors that the fairgrounds would reserve their spots and same locations for the 2021 show, if the event moves forward, and the 2022 show. 

“Knowing we are all in this together, my wish is for each and every vendor and its employees continued support from your patrons, and continued health and safety,” Ford said. 

The Fair Board hopes to have a prospective date for a 2021 Farm Show, which has been held annually since 1965, early in the new year.

Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker is the Editor and Reporter for the Pioneer Review. She started her position with the Pioneer Review in January 2017 as the Advertising Manager. Susan specializes in local crime, government reporting. She also loves covering the various topics and events in our county. You can send her a message at susan@colusacountynews.net
20
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
Listen to our Podcasts

More News

Colusa County COVID-19 cases on the rise

News Susan Meeker -
The spike in Colusa County COVID-19 cases has forced Colusa County on Tuesday to move back into the most restrictive “purple” tier on Gov....
Read more

Sacramento Valley Mirror publisher dead at 77

News Williams Pioneer Review -
Tim Crews, founder, publisher and editor of the Sacramento Valley Mirror in Willows, died on Thursday, Nov. 12., at Shasta Regional Medical Center, in...
Read more

Fair Board postpones Colusa Farm Show

News Susan Meeker -
The 56th annual Colusa Farm Show will not happen in February as usual, but the 44th District Agriculture Association hasn’t given up hope entirely...
Read more

County to help small farmers replace old tractors

Government Susan Meeker -
Colusa County is looking to make good on its promise to find a way for small farming operations to participate in a state grant...
Read more

Colusa tree dedicated to longtime Colusa Tree Commissioner

News Susan Meeker -
Family and friends of the late Charles Whitcome Tuttle gathered in Will S. Green Park on Sunday as Colusa officials dedicated a tree in...
Read more

Local Government

What’s that smell? Colusa to crackdown on pot odors 

Government Susan Meeker -
The smell emitted from marijuana  is something you either love or hate. But with Colusa-dwellers making their opinions of the pungent plant - which some...
Read more

County to help small farmers replace old tractors

Government Susan Meeker -
Colusa County is looking to make good on its promise to find a way for small farming operations to participate in a state grant...
Read more

County to help small farmers replace old tractors

Government Susan Meeker -
Colusa County is looking to make good on its promise to find a way for small farming operations to participate in a state grant...
Read more

Public & Legal Notices

City of Williams – Advertisement for Bids

Bids & Proposals Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF WILLIAMS WILLIAMS, CA WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT PROJECT SCHEDULE A - WATER METER REPLACEMENTS ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Water System Improvement...
Read more

Pierce Joint Unified School District – Public Notice

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
    PIERCE JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT PUBLIC NOTICE PROPOSED ENERGY SERVICES CONTRACT 256.6 KW PHOTOVOLTAIC SOLAR PROJECT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 10, 2020 at 5:00...
Read more

FBN: Ariiasbtque

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000106 Date filed: November 17, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: ARIIASBTQUE Business Address: 133 9TH STREET, WILLIAMS CA 95987 Mailing Address:...
Read more

City of Colusa – Ordinance No. 533

City/County Ordinance Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA ORDINANCE NO. 533 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLUSA APPROVING PREZONING TO PLANNED DEVELOPMENT (M-1-PD, M-2-PD, AND P-F-PD) AND...
Read more

Colusa County Planning Commission – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COLUSA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on December 2,...
Read more

Latest Headlines

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1
© Williams Pioneer Review