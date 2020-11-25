Wednesday, November 25, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Colusa County COVID-19 cases on the rise

Susan Meeker
By Susan Meeker

The spike in Colusa County COVID-19 cases has forced Colusa County on Tuesday to move back into the most restrictive “purple” tier on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Colusa County reported there are 71 positive COVID-19 cases in isolation, an increase of 40 since Friday.

As of Tuesday, there were also 136 people in quarantine and two hospitalized. There have been no further deaths related to the virus since the sixth reported death in September, officials said. 

More than 7,000 tests of Colusa County residents have come back negative.

In response to the growing number of people testing positive for the virus, the governor issued a stay at home order through Dec. 21 prohibiting personal gatherings and non-essential businesses from operating between the hours of 10 PM and 5 PM. 

Newsom’s new curfew is the same as the March stay at home order, but applied to a specific time, and only in purple tier counties that are seeing the highest rates of positive cases and hospitalizations.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” said Newsom, in a news release. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

Newsom’s order, which took effect on Saturday, came just days after a press conference in which the governor apologized for ignoring his own guidelines when he attend a swank birthday party in Napa County with a number of people from multiple households, including members from the California medical community. 

“The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” Newsom said at a press conference. “I need to preach and practice, not just preach.” 

Curfews, however, are illegal in California unless such orders include specific instructions for compliance enforcement given to law enforcement agencies, and the conditions under which a person will be prosecuted.

According to the California Office of Emergency Services, a blanket restriction on the movement of individuals can only be enacted if law enforcement standards permit law enforcement agencies to enforce the curfew in a non-arbitrary, nondiscriminatory manner.

Within hours of Newsom’s order, multiple law enforcement agencies across the state issued statements that they would not enforce compliance with the curfew. 

Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said deputies will not use enforcement action on people solely for violating the state’s new stay-at-home order. 

Glenn County Sheriff Richard Warren also decided his office would not enforce any COVID related emergency orders related to curfews, staying at home, Thanksgiving, or other social gathering inside or outside the home, maximum occupancy, or mask mandates.

Most law enforcement agencies across the state said they would continue with an educational approach, echoing what many other counties have said regarding the stay-at-home order. 

Immediately after the state’s order, Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) said that an arbitrary curfew will only further decimate struggling businesses that already face some of the toughest hurdles in the country after the governor moved 90 percent of California back to the ‘Purple Tier,’ prohibiting restaurants, gyms, theatres, and churches from operating indoors while severely restricting capacity in other sectors.

“The governor likes to tout that his actions are scientifically driven, but evidence simply does not support such drastic action limiting people’s freedom,” Gallagher said, in a news release. “This virus does not suddenly come out at night, and there is little evidence that shifting businesses’ operating hours has any impact. 

Gallagher, who has sued California Gov. Gavin Newsom over some of the restrictions his office has put in place, and won, said none of these orders matter unless Californians buy in and change their behavior. 

“The better policy to respond to this spike in cases is to call on all Californians to step up and make responsible choices to follow basic health guidelines to limit the spread without shackling our freedoms and the economy,” Gallagher added. “A curfew undermines the public’s faith that the guidelines are science-driven.”

Californias were also told to avoid large gatherings with people this Thanksgiving, and to avoid unnecessary travel. 

The order did not stop at least a dozen Californian lawmakers who jetted off to Hawaii to attend a four-day in-person conference, for which they have received considerable backlash. 

Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker is the Editor and Reporter for the Pioneer Review. She started her position with the Pioneer Review in January 2017 as the Advertising Manager. Susan specializes in local crime, government reporting. She also loves covering the various topics and events in our county. You can send her a message at susan@colusacountynews.net
79
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
Listen to our Podcasts

More News

Colusa County COVID-19 cases on the rise

News Susan Meeker -
The spike in Colusa County COVID-19 cases has forced Colusa County on Tuesday to move back into the most restrictive “purple” tier on Gov....
Read more

Sacramento Valley Mirror publisher dead at 77

News Williams Pioneer Review -
Tim Crews, founder, publisher and editor of the Sacramento Valley Mirror in Willows, died on Thursday, Nov. 12., at Shasta Regional Medical Center, in...
Read more

Fair Board postpones Colusa Farm Show

News Susan Meeker -
The 56th annual Colusa Farm Show will not happen in February as usual, but the 44th District Agriculture Association hasn’t given up hope entirely...
Read more

County to help small farmers replace old tractors

Government Susan Meeker -
Colusa County is looking to make good on its promise to find a way for small farming operations to participate in a state grant...
Read more

Colusa tree dedicated to longtime Colusa Tree Commissioner

News Susan Meeker -
Family and friends of the late Charles Whitcome Tuttle gathered in Will S. Green Park on Sunday as Colusa officials dedicated a tree in...
Read more

Local Government

What’s that smell? Colusa to crackdown on pot odors 

Government Susan Meeker -
The smell emitted from marijuana  is something you either love or hate. But with Colusa-dwellers making their opinions of the pungent plant - which some...
Read more

County to help small farmers replace old tractors

Government Susan Meeker -
Colusa County is looking to make good on its promise to find a way for small farming operations to participate in a state grant...
Read more

County to help small farmers replace old tractors

Government Susan Meeker -
Colusa County is looking to make good on its promise to find a way for small farming operations to participate in a state grant...
Read more

Public & Legal Notices

City of Williams – Advertisement for Bids

Bids & Proposals Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF WILLIAMS WILLIAMS, CA WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT PROJECT SCHEDULE A - WATER METER REPLACEMENTS ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Water System Improvement...
Read more

Pierce Joint Unified School District – Public Notice

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
    PIERCE JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT PUBLIC NOTICE PROPOSED ENERGY SERVICES CONTRACT 256.6 KW PHOTOVOLTAIC SOLAR PROJECT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 10, 2020 at 5:00...
Read more

FBN: Ariiasbtque

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000106 Date filed: November 17, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: ARIIASBTQUE Business Address: 133 9TH STREET, WILLIAMS CA 95987 Mailing Address:...
Read more

City of Colusa – Ordinance No. 533

City/County Ordinance Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA ORDINANCE NO. 533 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLUSA APPROVING PREZONING TO PLANNED DEVELOPMENT (M-1-PD, M-2-PD, AND P-F-PD) AND...
Read more

Colusa County Planning Commission – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COLUSA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on December 2,...
Read more

Latest Headlines

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1
© Williams Pioneer Review