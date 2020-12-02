Friday, December 4, 2020

Holiday events as usual in most towns

Susan Meeker
By Susan Meeker

Celebrating the Christmas season will be almost normal in some communities, while others have chosen to wait out the coronavirus until next year. 

The annual Christmas Tyme in Colusa event, initially scheduled for Dec. 4 on Main Street, has been cancelled, but the City of Colusa will sponsor a ‘Sip & Stroll’ to celebrate Small Business Saturday on Dec. 5. 

The event will be held from 5-8 PM this coming Saturday on Market Street, between 5th and 6th streets, with plenty of outdoor shopping, hot chocolate, cider, music, snow machines, lights and more. 

Businesses in the downtown will make shopping al fresco fun, and with extended hours. For Colusa businesses not in the core of the downtown, outdoor tables will be made available. 

“We want to support our local businesses as much as possible during this holiday shopping season,” said Colusa City Manager Jesse Cain. “We don’t need more empty storefronts.” 

The Colusa Fire Department’s Santa on Wheels program will also continue to roll in 2020. 

The Colusa Firefighter’s Association said Santa will not be able to hand deliver candy canes this year, but kids can see him ride his lighted truck as he makes his way through town. 

Santa will be out and about Dec. 14-18 from 7:30-9:30 PM. Kids can also stop by the Market Street Fire Station on scheduled route days for a picture with the lighted fire truck and pick up a candy cane. 

The communities of Arbuckle, Stonyford and Maxwell also plan to continue their scheduled Christmas events. 

On Saturday, Dec. 5, the Stonyford community will hold their annual Craft Faire. The event will be held outdoors in downtown Stonyford, with vendors spaced to meet social distancing guidelines. 

Organizers said with the fall colors out, Colusa County residents and beyond can take a nice drive up to Stonyford to see the beautiful yellows, oranges, and varied greens that decorate the creek along the way.   

The Stonyford event will be held from 8 AM to 3 PM, and with a broad array of offerings, including handmade crafts and jewelry, gift baskets ready for giving, paintings, acrylic art, ornaments, hand blown glass, spun wool, quilts, unique wreaths, sewn/knit/and crochet items, kitchen items, horseshoe crafts, garden art, barn art, Christmas decorations, and unique silver crafts.  There will be baked and canned items, honey (jars/bears/flavored sticks), Bar-B-Que sauce, and lotions and creams. 

Vendors will be spaced to meet the 6-foot social distancing guidelines. For vendor information, call Barbara at 963-3197.

 Food available will include homemade cinnamon rolls and coffee, or you can grab a hotdog, your choice of salads and pies. All will be served COVID compliant.

Also during the event, the Stonyford Museum will sponsor a free painting project that will include a lesson on local history. Kids (and adults) can create a keepsake. If interested in visiting the Stonyford Museum, stop by their booth and make an appointment.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host their second annual Hometown Holiday Stroll. The outdoor event also includes a wide variety of vendors, and horse drawn carriage rides. 

The Holiday Stroll will be held 4-7 PM, in LaVanch Hursch Community Park in downtown Arbuckle. For vendor applications, call (530) 681-2532. 

Also in Arbuckle, Santa’s elves are volunteering their services wrapping Christmas gifts through Dec. 23. Location for drop off is 351 5th St. Wrapping paper and ribbon included in the service, all in exchange for a donation to the ARC. Call (530) 681-2532 for more information. 

The Maxwell Park and Recreation District and Auxiliary Committee will host the fifth annual Maxwell Country Christmas on Friday, Dec. 18 in downtown Maxwell. 

Great food and other vendors will be open for outdoor business at 5 PM. Tractor parade kicks off at 6 PM. The event also includes a raffle and the annual tree lighting ceremony.  

Entry forms for vendors and parade participants are available on the district’s website at maxwellparkandrec.com. Decorated tractors, vehicles, and ATVs are welcome in the parade and can register the night of the event. For more information, call (530) 501-6588 or email maxwellparkandrecs@gmail.com.  

Then, on Dec. 19, it’s back to Colusa for Luminaries in Levee Park. Beautiful lighted luminaries will line the walking path in Levee Park, right off Main Street in downtown Colusa, near the Sacramento River. 

While all these beloved and new holiday traditions will brighten the holidays for many people this year, organizers still encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines to avoid spreading coronavirus and flu. Wear a mask and keep socially distanced while enjoying these outdoor activities.

Susan Meeker is the Editor and Reporter for the Pioneer Review. She started her position with the Pioneer Review in January 2017 as the Advertising Manager. Susan specializes in local crime, government reporting. She also loves covering the various topics and events in our county. You can send her a message at susan@colusacountynews.net
