Colusa County board clerk recognized for achievement 

It’s a rare occasion that former Colusa County Supervisor Kim Dolbow Vann makes it back to a Tuesday morning county board meeting, but her appearance last week was a special occasion.

Dobow Vann presented Colusa County Clerk to the Board, Ann Nordyke, with her official board clerk certificate, along with her heartfelt congratulations for Nordyke’s achievement.

“Clerks are not recognized in the way that elected officials are or other department heads are,” said Vann, State Director of the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development, in California.

The Certified Clerk of the Board program was created to recognize Clerks of the Board who have achieved a level of professionalism and leadership in their position.

Certification is granted after an applicant has met specific requirements in education, experience and professional participation, and contributions. The CCB program is available only to those members of the California Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Association who meet the required criteria, officials said.

Nordyke worked in the clerk’s office for the entire 11 years Vann was a Colusa County supervisor, and she said it was Vann who pushed her to receive her certification.

At the same time, Vann said Nordyke took care of her, and always made sure her paperwork was in and that Vann behaved herself at CSAC conferences.

Vann said that Nordyke has committed many years to public service and the citizens of Colusa County, and that she deserved recognition for her achievement.