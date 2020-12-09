Santa spreads cheer at Colusa park 

Trekking from the North Pole, Santa arrived at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Colusa, on Saturday, for a photo opportunity and a opportunity for children to sit on his lap.

The event was hosted by Cheri Azevedo, Rylee Reading, and, of course, Santa himself.

“I could not stand the idea of Santa behind plexiglass for these kids, so I brought him to town for anyone who wanted a traditional visit with Santa on his lap,” said Azevedo, a professional photographer from Maxwell.

With the recent drop in the COVID-19 tier status, the event was hosted outside with the recommendation to wear a mask and stay six feet apart while waiting in line. Kids of all ages lined up and visited with Santa, brought their letters, and had pictures taken.

“We had kids of all ages, including the local mailman who stopped in for a photo opportunity,” Avevedo said. “The smiles on these kids’ faces was the best part of the day. Some cried, some hid, and some ran and jumped in Santa’s lap. To see some normalcy in town was a heartwarming feeling,”

For four hours, Santa filled the spirits of many as passersby honked, waved, and cheered seeing jolly old St. Nick on Market Street.

“This was the real Santa!” said Matt Wilkins, 7, of Maxwell. “He knew my name and said Ho, Ho, Ho. Everyone knows the real Santa knows our names.”

Around 60 kids visited with Santa and the event went off without a hitch.