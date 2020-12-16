Colusa promoting local businesses during holidays

Since the beginning of December, the City of Colusa has acted as its own chamber of commerce by embarking on a marketing campaign to support local businesses.

City officials have been endorsing products and services via social media in an effort to remind people to shop local for the holidays, and will continue with other promotions this week.

The city hopes to spark sales for those struggling through Covid-19 restrictions by using the city’s online platforms to promote local businesses, said Colusa Economic Development Director Kristy Levings.

“Businesses have had to get creative in utilizing online promotions to capture as many sales as possible,” Levings said Monday, in a press release. “Our goal is to support those efforts and help them capture as much sales as possible this holiday season.”

In addition to highlighting local businesses using short videos staged with City Council members, the city will host a Live Virtual Sale on its Facebook page today and Thursday to allow participating businesses to showcase their products.

The Facebook live sales promotions will be held at 7 PM tonight (Dec. 16) and again Thursday (Dec. 17).

“Each business will be showing off a handful of products to the virtual audience,” Levings said. “During filming, viewers will have the chance to purchase directly from the business.”

Participating businesses were selected based on interest. Those who still want to participate can contact Levings today to get involved in Thursday’s production, and other promotional events.

Then on Friday (Dec. 18), City Council members plan to get competitive in their support of local restaurants by embarking on a “Council Delivers” home delivery race to see who can deliver to five local customers the fastest.

“The first Councilmember to hit five completed deliveries will win the coveted Golden Jingle Bells for 2020,” Levings said.

Deliveries will be made from Don Habaneros, Restaurant on the Range, Rocco’s Bar & Grill, and Riverbank Pizza, who have existing delivery services already and expressed an interest in participating in the contest.

The competition will kick off at 5 PM and will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.

“Our local businesses and restaurants need our support more than ever this year,” said Mayor Josh Hill, in a statement. “I encourage everyone to shop and dine locally.”

To participate, contact levings at cbic@cityofcolusa.com. ♣