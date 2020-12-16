Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Vehicle crashes into Arbuckle business

By Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
Arbuckle Fire and County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a collision at about 1:30 PM on Sunday, Dec. 1, where officials say a driver lost control of a Ford pickup due to wet road conditions and  crashed into a building in the 300 block of 5th Street in Arbuckle. The CHP said the occupants of the vehicle received no injuries, but major front end damage was caused to the vehicle, and major structural damage was caused to the building.

Lloyd Green Jr. is the Owner and Publisher of the Williams Pioneer Review. He is dedicated in publishing the news and informing the community of Colusa County. Lloyd has been with the publication since 2008, and purchased the business in 2010. Under his ownership the newspaper has grown significantly in subscriptions, publishes weekly, and obtained the title of Newspaper of General Circulation by the Superior Court of Colusa County in Sept. 2017. Lloyd is also the director of advertising, classified manager, legal notice clerk, and circulation manager. To contact Lloyd, email him at lloyd@colusacountynews.net or call (530) 458-4141 ext. 100.
