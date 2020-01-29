Police & Fire News – City of Colusa (01/29/2020)

COLUSA FIRE DEPARTMENT (Nov.-Dec. 2019)

The City of Colusa Fire Department answered 90 emergency dispatch calls in November and December and responded to 200 public inquiries or contacts, including 37 EMS calls (excluding vehicle accident with injury); Motor vehicle accidents with injury (2); Vehicle accident involving pedestrian (1); Public service assistance calls (14).

Colusa Fire Department responded to Passenger vehicle fire (1); Outside rubbish fire (1); Motor vehicle accident, no injury (2); Gas leak (2); Water problem, other (2); Smoke or odor (3); Assist police or government agency (1); Public service (4); Assist an invalid (3); Smoke care (3); misc. smoke alarm, unintentional activation, malfunction, etc. (4).

The CPD placed the new Basic Ambulance SUV/Command vehicle into service on Nov. 25, rolling out to all calls. Transport patient to Colusa Medical Center (3). The decision to transport each time was because of extended response times from Enloe ALS ambulance, according to Fire Chief Logan Conley.

COLUSA POLICE DEPARTMENT (Nov. 2019)

The City of Colusa Police Department responded to 278 calls for service; Major Case Investigations (0); Documented Case Investigations (60), of which 24 were for criminal activity and four were for grand theft; In-custody Arrests (18); DUI (1); Traffic Citations (15), of which the majority were stop sign and seatbelt violations; Parking Citations (1); Misdemeanor Citations (10), mostly drug related. (5); Reports for Domestic Violence (6); Cases involving Drug Violations (7); Misc. Injury Accident reports (3).

COLUSA POLICE DEPARTMENT (Dec. 2019)

The City of Colusa Police Department responded to 319 calls for service. There were an additional 37 calls to assist other agencies. Major Case Investigations (0); In-custody Arrests (22), of which two were DUI; Traffic Citations (25), of which the majority were right-of-way violations, speeding; Parking Citations (2); Misdemeanor Citations (5); Reports for Domestic Violence (5); Cases involving Drug Violations (7); Theft-related reports (5); Misc. Injury Accident reports (2).

Staffing levels continue to be an issue for the Colusa Police Department, with the latest police officer recruit failing to pass a background check, according to Chief of Police Josh Fitch. ■