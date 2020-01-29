Williams Elementary opens resource center for families

There is a new resource for parents of students enrolled at Williams Elementary School. On Jan. 21, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place for the new Family Resource Center.

A room at the elementary school has been designated specifically with parents in mind, and features computers, a couch, and resources that would benefit their children.

During the ceremony, representatives from many local agencies were present to introduce the resources they have to offer the community. Participating partners were Ampla Health, Cal Fresh, Colusa County Health and Human Services, Consulate General of Mexico, Family Soup, Family Action Centers of Colusa County, First 5 Colusa, Grocery Outlet, Karen’s House, Williams Community Church, and, of course, the Williams schools.

What was particularly notable about the new center was the staff. Interns from Williams High school were involved in the creation of the center. It is WUSD administration’s intention that the interns continue working at the center to gain skills that will relate to future occupations.

Superintendent Edgar Lampkin said he noticed from when he first came on board, 40 to 48 Williams high school students passed the AP Spanish exam each year without even taking the Spanish AP class.

“That’s an asset we need to tap into,” said Lampkin. “We talked about having our own interns and training them on the different aspects of being professional.”

Under the guidance of the new Internship Coordinator, Estefania Guillen, 10 interns from the high school have been learning soft skills required in an administrative workplace, including professional attire and the importance of confidentiality.

“I am really truly excited because we have an opportunity now, a place where we can provide support and services,” said Guillen. “It is our mission of the WUSD Family Resource Center to offer services that build strong, resilient families that can become active and contributing members to our society.” ■