Glenn-Colusa CattleWomen and Cattlemen Vocational Education Scholarship

In an effort to encourage vocational education, the Glenn-Colusa CattleWomen and Cattlemen are offering a scholarship in the amount of $1000 (one thousand dollars) with additional awards if funding is available to a student pursuing appropriate certification in a field related to and supportive of agriculture. This includes, but is not limited to, vet tech, welding, ag computer, diesel/farm equipment repair and maintenance, heavy equipment operation, meat inspection, butchering, AI, preg testing, metal fabrication, farrier, or equine dentistry. Scholarship money can be used toward cost of tuition, fees, books, tools, housing, or other needs associated with a student’s education in the selected field.

Students pursuing a four-year degree are not eligible.

Applicants must be Glenn or Colusa County high school graduates/students or have their GED certificate, enrolling as full-time students in program, enrolled for the fall semester of the year in which the scholarship is awarded, and pursuing an associate of applied science degree or certification in a trade related to agriculture as listed above.

For additional information and application directions and forms, contact Jill Egly at eglyjb@yahoo.com or go to www.glenncountyrcd.org/scholarships. Completed packet/letters of recommendation to be mailed to Jill Egly, 438 S. Lassen St., Willows, CA 95988. Application deadline, April 1, 2020.