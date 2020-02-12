Continuing Education Scholarship

In an effort to encourage and reward continuing education, the Glenn-Colusa CattleWomen and Cattlemen are offering a scholarship which will be awarded based on need and achievement. This scholarship is being offered to students who will be entering their junior or senior year of upper division college or university work or students who will be entering graduate school for the Fall of 2020.

Candidates must be graduates of a Glenn or Colusa county high school with a GPA of 2.5 or higher. We want to honor and support students planning a career in an agriculture-related field, preferably with an emphasis on beef production or promotion.

The application deadline is April 1, 2020. For more information, please go to www.glenncountyrcd.org/scholarships or contact Jill Egly, Scholarship Chair, 438 S. Lassen St., Willows, CA 95988. Phone: 530.934.3776 eglyjb@yahoo.com.