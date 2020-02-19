OLL expects to feed a crowd, sold-out event

© 2020 • Williams Pioneer Review | The duplication and distribution by any means, including but not limited to photocopying, screenshots, photographing, retyping, and posting to the Internet, a personal or commercial website, or social media account without express permission of the publisher of this newspaper is forbidden by law.

Our Lady of Lourdes will be continuing with their traditional Crab Feed on Friday. However, the event’s popularity has exceeded its capacity. All of the tickets have already been sold and the event will be considered a success before the doors even open.

St. Bernadette’s Hall will be set up with 45 tables, more than previous years, due to the overwhelming response, school officials said.

The other changes this year, according to Principal Natalie McCullough, is that the fundraiser will have waitstaff (rather than buffet) with the school’s upper grade students and alumni working the tables.

“It is important, I think, that our kids are helping and participating because it’s benefiting their school,” McCullough said. “It’s not just us parents doing all of these things, and so any way to involve them in the community.”

While people of all ages are welcome, the raffle will be geared toward adults, with prizes that include a fishing trip, a set of tires from Superior Tire, and cords of wood. ■