Student sets precedence in volunteerism

A Pierce High School Student qualified for the President’s Volunteer Service award.

On behalf of a grateful nation, President Donald Trump thanked Pierce High School student Samantha Gonzalez for her may hours of volunteerism.

Gonzalez applied for scholarships and one of those was from Prudential Financial, who recognized her with a Prudential Spirit of Community certificate of achievement, and entered her name in for the President’s Volunteer Service Award.

On Feb. 24, PHS Principal, David Vujovich, presented the embossed letter bearing the President’s signature to Gonzalez during Keryn Munson’s U.S. History class, where Gonzalez is a teacher’s assistant.

Gonzalez’ mother, Jacqueline, and sister, Cassandra, were there for the recognition, beaming with pride.

Vujovich said that presenting Gonzalez with her commendation in front of her peers also allowed the juniors in Munson’s class to see first-hand the benefits of putting effort into their Senior Portfolios – a collection of accomplishments and information needed when the students begin applying for their first steps after graduation.

Some of Gonzalez’ contributions include mentoring for Boots and Bibles, the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, and Arbuckle Parks and Revitalization, just to name a few.

“There’s a lot of everyday things she does, too,” Vujovich said. “She’s been (volunteering) consistently all the time.” ■