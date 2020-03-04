A party four years in the making

© 2020 • Williams Pioneer Review | The duplication and distribution by any means, including but not limited to photocopying, screenshots, photographing, retyping, and posting to the Internet, a personal or commercial website, or social media account without express permission of the publisher of this newspaper is forbidden by law.

Families were invited to a leap year birthday party at the Colusa County Free Library on Saturday afternoon.

The library was decked with streamers and balloons while partygoers donned party hats as they played games, played in a ball pit, and gave the prize wheel a spin.

Children gathered around and listened as they were read, “If You Give a Pig a Party” by Laura Numeroff.

Alissa Maas, Colusa County Literacy Coordinator, said that the library staff decided on the birthday theme after discovering there was a lack of children’s books on the subject of Leap Year. “We decided to celebrate for those born on today, that they could have a real birthday party,” she said.

No party would be complete without ice cream and presents. Each child was allowed to take home their choice of book.

Most of the children did not understand the significance of Feb. 29, but Aleem Niweigha, 11, who attended the event with his younger siblings, took it upon himself to utilize the library’s resources to learn more about Leap Year.

The next themed library party will be their Sensational Saturday Family Funday, on March 21, at 10 AM. ■