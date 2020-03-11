New Stonyford Rodeo Queen Competition Dates

In 2020, the annual Stonyford Rodeo will be a three-day event: Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 3. The initial interviews will be on Friday, May 1, at 9 a.m., in Stonyford, at the Brother Moore Arena. The interview and horsemanship competition will both be on Friday. The Queen, Runner-up, and Miss Congeniality will be announced that day during the PRCA rodeo, starting at 5 p.m. The contest is open to girls living in surrounding counties from ages 14 to 25. Entries close on April 24th, 2020. The Queen must attend the Red Bluff Rodeo and Parade in April 2021. Entry forms for the Queen Competition are available for download at www.stonycreekhorsemen.org/index.php/Queen_Contest.

Rodeo tickets will soon be available at website: www.stonycreekhorsemen.org. Or, you will be able get them at any of these area locations: Stonyford General Store, Stonyford; Carl’s Feed, Willows; Boot Barn, Chico, Yuba City; Bucke’s Feed & Grain, Orland; Marie’s Lakeshore Feed, Clearlake; Rainbow Ag, Lakeport; and Ace Hardware, Arbuckle.

Discounted pre-sale rodeo tickets for Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2, 2020, are $10 for adults and $6 for children 7-12 years — children 6 years and under are free. Tickets purchased at the gate are $15 and $7. Tickets for Sunday will only be available at the gate; for fans aged 13+ $5. Children aged 12 and under are free.