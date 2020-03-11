Pierce band performs at Shasta College

Submitted | news@colusacountynews.com

Five students from Lloyd G. Johnson Junior High School in Arbuckle were in Redding this past Saturday representing the school’s band program at the Solo/Small Ensemble Festival of the California Music Educators Association (CMEA) on the Shasta College campus.

An adjudicator judged each event and provided the musicians with verbal and written comments along with the rating they earned. Ratings are tabulated from 0 to 100 and categorized as 9-37 being Fair, 38-63 being Good, 64-84 being Excellent, and 85-100 being Superior. Each musician or ensemble selected a piece to perform along with an accompanist on piano. Elena Anderson, Daniela Martinez, Jade Szmurlo, Yazzline Hawkings, and William Arens performed.

Anderson and Martinez performed a flute duet and Szmurlo and Hawkins played clarinets. Each duet received a rating of Excellent. Arens works the tuba. His performance garnered him a Superior rating. He also achieved a Command Performance; one of the few individuals awarded the opportunity to play for his peers and the attendees at the end of the festival. This qualified him to perform again at the state level in Sacramento at the beginning of May. This is the second year in a row that Arens has accomplished the feat. Ron Rector, JJH band director, stated that his students did well and that it was a good experience for them. He added that he was proud of them and their accomplishment.

The California Music Educators Association (CMEA) is a Federated unit of the National Association of Music Education (NAfME). Membership is open to all music educators working in public and private schools, colleges, and universities in California. The mission of NAfME is to advance music education by encouraging the study and making of music by all. CMEA honors outstanding music educators, classroom teachers, administrators, and other state leaders each year at a state convention. Colusa County music legend Michael Phenicie was honored in 2018 with the Aubrey Penman Retired Music Educator of the year. He has also served as CMEA Northern Section president. You can still find him and other music educators doing what they do best, inspiring music for generations to come. ■