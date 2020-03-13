No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colusa County at this time

(03/13/2020 – 11:24 PM)

Colusa County, as of today, has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), nor are there any persons under investigation. The Colusa County Public Health Department has been working on Pandemic plans for the last decade. The Department is well prepared to manage any COVID-19 cases. They are in communication with local medical providers and have identified key contacts in our community partners whom they are also sharing information with.

Department Director, Elizabeth Kelly advised: “This is a very fluid situation and information from the CDC and CDPH is evolving daily. We continue to monitor and follow the most recent recommendations so we can best address the wellbeing of Colusa County residents and visitors.”

We continue to stress frequent hand-washing and practicing good hygiene by not touching your eyes, nose or mouth. If people are ill they should stay home. Those experiencing respiratory symptoms and fever should call their healthcare provider. These are the same precautions recommended for seasonal influenza.

Board Chair, Denise Carter, stated “I want the public to be assured that we are closely monitoring the situation, County offices and libraries remain open, and we are here to meet the needs of our citizens.”

Current information on the COVID-19 pandemic can be accessed at: http://www.countyofcolusa.com/99/Public-Health or by calling the Colusa County Public Health Department at 530-458-0380.