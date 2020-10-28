John Fitzgerald Moore (1964-2020)

John Fitzgerald Moore, passed away on September 7, 2020 at the age of 56, at Cedar Siani Hospital in Tarzana, Ca. He was born to Joe and Idella More, on March 6, 1964, at Colusa Memorial Hospital. He was one of seven siblings.

John also known to many as “Johnny” or “Johnny Mo” grew up in Colusa. He graduated from Colusa High School class of 1983. John took to farming and driving tractors early on. After graduation he continued a career in Agriculture and farming driving tractor and over the road trucking. After six years of OTR, Johnny yearned to see more of the country. He then started long haul driving. Traveling through all seasons he was able to see 48 states. In 1988, he married the love of his life Karen Azevedo and they moved to Wheatland, CA. shortly after they moved to the Yuba/Sutter area where they resided from 1990 through 2000. Summer of 2000, they moved to Reno NV, where he worked as a foreman for many years. Johnny’s health began to decline after a series of heart and diabetic issues.

Johnny enjoyed long drives, great music, camping, fishing, and tailgate parties. Mo’s, as many refereed to Johnny as, laughter was contagious. Johnny was a hard worker and a great provider and an event better dad to his son, Jordan. He had a big heart and made friends everywhere he went.

Johnny is preceded in death by both his parents Joe and Idella Moore; and his brother Alan Moore. Johnny is survived by his wife of 32 years, Karen Moore; Son, Jordan Brooks (Michelle); and Grandson, Tony Brooks. He also leaves behind his brothers, Issac Moore, Emmett Moore, Russell Moore, and sisters Martha Hampton, Lucinda Dillard-Alfred, Annette Jones, Mary Smith, Elise Crittendon, and Naomi Moore. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.

Johnny will truly be missed. A memorial will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 2 PM at Sankey Elmwood Park in Colusa, CA. All are welcome to come however, we ask you remember to bring your masks and practice social distancing. Fore more information contact Karen Moore (530) 619-5014. ■

10/28/2020 • WPR #2020-1301