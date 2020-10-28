Thursday, October 29, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1

Lenora “Len” Danley (1927-2020)

Submissions
By Submissions
Home Obituaries Lenora “Len” Danley (1927-2020)

Lenora “Len” Danley of Maxwell, 93, passed away at home on October 20, 2020. She was born on July 2, 1927 to Marie and Earl Van Dyke in Ohio.

Len was a manager of Sarah Coventry Jewelry for 15 years. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, entertaining family and friends, along with creating and writing her own cookbooks! She was a member of the American Legion, and the Maxwell Baptist Church. Len also was a member and participant of the Maxwell Beautification Committee.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Homer Danley, and brothers; Arnold, Quentin, and Ray Van Dyke.

Lenora is survived by her son Mark Entz, of Willows, grandchildren; Cole Entz, Breanna Entz, and great-grandchildren; Levi Entz, and Willow Hogan.

A graveside service will be held at the Maxwell Cemetery on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11 AM.

Memorial contributions to the Maxwell Baptist Church are appreciated.

10/28/2020 • WPR #2020-1293

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1
47
Submissions
Submissions
The Williams Pioneer Review has a small staff of one, covering all of Colusa County; but we’re proud to have the assistance of a large army of community contributors to extend our range and reach. This is one of those stories. If you have a story you would like to share, please email them to: news@colusacountynews.com or give us a call.
Previous articleJohn Fitzgerald Moore (1964-2020)
Next articleScarecrows abound in Colusa County
Listen to our Podcast
DAVIDsTEA

More News

DA’s office fights State Legislature in Ramazzini case

Crime News Susan Meeker -
An attorney representing convicted killer Nathan Ramazzini believes the state shouldn’t keep her client locked up forever  – just because of his crime. Colusa County...
Read more

Williams to provide staging quarters for Enloe paramedics

News Susan Meeker -
Colusa County’s only 24-hour duty ambulance will soon return to its staging quarters in Williams, which should cut wait times significantly on the west...
Read more

Arbuckle mural pays tribute to fallen police officer

News Susan Meeker -
The infamous image of a beautiful young woman in a royal blue evening gown with the black and white Thin Blue Line flag is...
Read more

Colusa’s new police lieutenant sworn in

News Susan Meeker -
Colusa County’s loss is the City of Colusa’s gain. Lt. Sara Martin, the former investigator with the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office, was sworn in...
Read more

A tree named for Charlie

News Susan Meeker -
The City of Colusa will memorialize the late Charles Whitcomb Tuttle Jr. by naming one of the city’s iconic conifers after him. “Charlie loved trees,”...
Read more
Chocolate of the Month Club Club

Local Government

Public & Legal Notices

City of Colusa – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the PLANNING COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council...
Read more

City of Colusa – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the PLANNING COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council...
Read more

City of Colusa – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Colusa and Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday,...
Read more

RTA Construction, Inc. – Request for Quotations

Bids & Proposals Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
RTA Construction, Inc. Is requesting quotations from all certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) sub-contractors and material suppliers for the following project: CITY OF WILLIAMS WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT...
Read more

Public Notice – Colusa County Polling Places and Precinct Boards

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
PUBLIC NOTICE ELECTION DAY IS TUESDAY NOVEMBER 3, 2020 POLLS OPEN AT 7:00 A.M. AND CLOSE AT 8:00 P.M. COLUSA COUNTY CLERKS OFFICE 546 JAY STREET, SUITE 200,...
Read more
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
© Williams Pioneer Review