Carlotta Olivares, 98, of Grimes California, died peacefully in her home with family at her side on October 17, 2020.

Carlotta was born on May 15, 1922 in Bacerac, Sonora, Mexico. She was the oldest of 6 children and grew up on a dairy farm in Mexico. After marrying Eugene Olivares in 1948, the couple moved to Grimes, CA where they raised 2 children, Mario and Lillian. Carlotta taught her family how to live abundantly through her example. She had a passion for life, strong will, and stayed sharp through her late years by maintaining her young spirit. She chose not to feel old, she dressed young, kept active in her kitchen, and kept dancing even from her wheelchair. She loved to cook and host; her life was enriched by enjoying the company of her beloved family and friends in her community.

Carlotta is survived by her daughter: Lillian Tatar, Grandchildren: Brooke Olivares-Caloiaro, Lindsey Olivares, Zachary Tatar, and Lila Tatar, Sisters: Armida “Petuca” Ocaño, and Estela Ocaño, Daughter in law: Michele Olivares, and great-granddaughter: Sofia Caloiaro. and is preceded in death by her son: Mario Olivares, son in law: Osman Tatar, husband: Eugene Olivares, and parents: Daria Amaya and Jesus Ocaño.

A mass will be held at 10 AM on Friday, November 13, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Arbuckle. Burial to be held at the Grand Island Cemetery in Grimes. ■

