Phyllis Edin Spiller

With sadness we announce the passing of Phyllis Edin Spiller, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on November 1, 2020.

She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Vancouver, Washington. She was in her 90th year. Born in Oakland, CA.

She was the beloved mother of six children, proud grandmother and Great Grandmother. Predeceased by her devoted husband Robert Spiller.

Phyllis lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and volunteer at Colusa Medical Center, and Colusa Assembly of God.

She was highly skilled with knitting needles and crafted yearly new born blankets for Colusa Hospital newborn born on News Year’s Day. Along with many other beautifully handmade gifts she made and gifted to so many in the community.

Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children’s strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A celebration of Phyllis’s life will be held next spring at Colusa Assembly of God.

11/04/2020 • WPR #2020-1319

