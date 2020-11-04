Leslie Allen Grussenmeyer went to Heaven on October 7, 2020.

Les was born on August 9, 1930, to Edward and Lena Grussenmeyer inWilliams, CA. Les’ childhood nickname was “Sunshine” because he was always happy. Les graduated from Williams High School in 1949. In 1951 Les and a long time school buddy, Neal Boyd, joined the US Navy together and they were assigned to the USS Manchester in the Pacific during the Korean Conflict. After completing his enlistment with the Navy, Les enrolled at Laney College in Oakland to study refrigeration. While living in Oakland he met Darlene Bender and they were married on Feb. 6, 1960. After completing his apprenticeship in refrigeration he and Darlene moved to Davis. Les was hired at UC Davis Physical Plant as a refrigeration mechanic in 1961 and remained until his retirement in April 1991.

In Les’ earlier years he loved deer hunting at Snow Mountain and St. John’s Mountain, and it has been said “Uncle Les always came home with a deer”. Les loved reading his newspapers and had to have them wherever he was. He also enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially San Francisco 49er’s, Golden State Warriors, and San Francisco Giants.

Les and Dolores were married on March 24, 1996. They took several cross country road trips in the US and Canada, as well as traveled to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, and Mexico.

Les was a kind, gentle, and loving man with a great sense of humor, and was blessed with a good life. He was so excited to turn 90 this past August because no one in his family had lived to be 90.

Les is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lena, and all siblings, Robert, William, Norman, and June.

Les is survived by his wife, Dolores, his children Anne and Ed, grandchildren Evan, Sarah, and Jacob along with stepdaughters Stephanie and Melissa, step grandchildren Cody, Ethan, Brett, Macey, Cayla, and Alexis; and nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, November 7, 2020, 11 a.m., at the Williams Cemetery in Williams, CA. ■

