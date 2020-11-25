Wednesday, November 25, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Obituaries

Home Obituaries Kristin Louise (Tarke) Emery

Kristin Louise (Tarke) Emery

1960-2020

Avatar
Posted by Submissions
Views: 13

Kristin Louise Emery of Yuba City, CA passed away November 15, 2020 at her beautiful home with her beloved husband by her side. Born December 28, 1960 in Yuba City, she was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for her entire beautiful life. 

She was a retired secretary from RB Spencer and a stay at home mother seeing to the needs of the entire family. 

She is survived by her husband, Daniel (Wally) Emery of Yuba City; her son, Kyle Emery of Yuba City; her mother, Betty Tarke of Sutter. Along with her nephews Garrett and Riley Peacock of Yuba City and Chico; her brother, Fredrick Tarke of Meridian, her dearest friend, Diane Woolery of Yuba City, and numerous nieces, nephews, and family. 

She is preceded in death by her Father, Louis Tarke, and sister Cheryl Peacock. 

She was a member of Rainbow Girls, Meridian Methodist Church, and the Diet Center. She was a 1979 graduate of Sutter Union High School and a graduate of Heald Business College. 

Kristin will always be remembered for her kind and loving spirit. 

Visitation will be at Ullrey Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Her funeral will be held graveside at Sutter Cemetery on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 starting at 11 a.m. 

In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Shriners Hospital for Children, California Youth in Ag, or a charity of your choice.

11/25/2020 • WPR #2020-1390

More Obituaries

Kristin Louise (Tarke) Emery

Obituaries Submissions -
Kristin Louise Emery of Yuba City, CA passed away November 15, 2020 at her beautiful home with her beloved husband by her side. Born...
Read more

Stella Juanita Spangler

Obituaries McNary-Moore Funeral Services -
It is with great sadness the family of Stella Juanita Spangler announce her passing on November 15, 2020 in Folsom CA at the age...
Read more

Shirley Leroy Griffin

Obituaries McNary-Moore Funeral Services -
Shirley Leroy Griffin passed away on November 3, 2020 at his home, surrounded by loved ones, just two days shy of his 99th birthday....
Read more

Eddy Clay Morton

Obituaries Submissions -
Eddy Clay Morton of Maxwell, CA passed away October 29, 2020 in Colusa Medical Center.  He was 59 years old.  He was born May...
Read more

Phyllis Edin Spiller

Obituaries Submissions -
With sadness we announce the passing of Phyllis Edin Spiller, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on...
Read more

Carlotta Olivares

Obituaries Submissions -
Carlotta Olivares, 98, of Grimes California, died peacefully in her home with family at her side on October 17, 2020. Carlotta was born on May...
Read more

Leslie Allen Grussenmeyer

Obituaries Submissions -
Leslie Allen Grussenmeyer went to Heaven on October 7, 2020. Les was born on August 9, 1930, to Edward and Lena Grussenmeyer inWilliams, CA. Les’...
Read more

Karen Hill Miller

Obituaries Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
Karen Hill Miller went to be with our Father in Heaven on August 11, 2020, on her 57th Wedding Anniversary. Born on July 28, 1941,...
Read more

Lenora “Len” Danley (1927-2020)

Obituaries Submissions -
Lenora “Len” Danley of Maxwell, 93, passed away at home on October 20, 2020. She was born on July 2, 1927 to Marie and...
Read more

John Fitzgerald Moore (1964-2020)

Obituaries Submissions -
John Fitzgerald Moore, passed away on September 7, 2020 at the age of 56, at Cedar Siani Hospital in Tarzana, Ca. He was born...
Read more
© Williams Pioneer Review