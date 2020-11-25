Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Obituaries

Stella Juanita Spangler

1918-2020

It is with great sadness the family of Stella Juanita Spangler announce her passing on November 15, 2020 in Folsom CA at the age of 102.  

Stella was born in Reed Springs Missouri to Thomas and Oma Davis on July 18, 1918.  In her working years in addition to raising a family, Stella worked as a secretary for a supermarket for 27 years.  

Stella married Lawrence Alexander who was the father of her children, Sharon, Larry and Thomas.  Juggling work and parenting was not always easy and eventually Stella and Larry parted ways.  Stella then married Harlis Spangler and they enjoyed 27 years of marriage prior to his passing.  

Stella enjoyed entertaining, including tea parties.  She was a member of Soroptimist International as well as the order of the Eastern Star.  She faithfully read her bible and was a self-described prayer warrior.  

She was musically inclined and was able to play the piano by ear.  Stella was one who always wanted to be doing something or learning something new, this no doubt attributed to her longevity, that and her love of her family.  Stella was preceded in death by her parents and her seven siblings. 

She lived through the painful loss of her two youngest children, sons Larry L. Alexander and Thomas P. Alexander.  She will be deeply missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Chuck Downing of Folsom; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.  

A private graveside service was held at Colusa Cemetery with a larger Celebration of Life to be held once the fear of Covid has passed and life has returned to some normalcy. Anyone who knew Stella knew she wasn’t fond of cut flowers which she considered to be already dead. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stella’s name to The Colusa Community Cat Coalition, 246 Country Club Drive, Colusa, CA 95932 are appreciated.

11/25/2020 • WPR #2020-1461

