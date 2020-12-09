Thursday, December 10, 2020

Marilynn Joyce (Goodman) Wellborn

1939-2020

Posted by McNary-Moore Funeral Services
Marilynn Joyce (Goodman) Wellborn passed away on November 19, 2020 in Williams.  Marilynn was born in Colusa to Walter and Anna Mae Goodwin on June 11, 1939.  

She lived her entire life in Colusa County attending Grimes Elementary School, Pierce High School in Arbuckle and Yuba College where she met her future husband, Glenn Wellborn.  Married October 11, 1958, they enjoyed 62 year of marriage in Colusa. 

Marilynn worked for Colusa Hospital under various administrations and after 35 years retired in 2005 as Data Processing Supervisor.  

Marilynn was predeceased by her parents, a grandson, Christopher Thompson and two brothers, Walter A. Goodman and Ronald L. Goodman.  She will  be deeply missed by her husband Glenn, her daughter Julie Burleigh, sons Kevin (Bernice) Wellborn and Ronald Wellborn; granddaughters Amanda Wellborn and Jamie Wellborn; three great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.  

A Celebration of Marilynn’s Life will be held at a later date as may be allowed pending Covid-19 regulations.  

Memorial contributions to the charity of your choice are appreciated.

Arrangements are under the direction of
 McNary-Moore Funeral Service – FD-410 • (530) 458-2111

12/09/2020 • WPR #2020-1588

Marilynn Joyce (Goodman) Wellborn


Marilynn Joyce (Goodman) Wellborn passed away on November 19, 2020 in Williams.  Marilynn was born in Colusa to Walter and Anna Mae Goodwin on...
