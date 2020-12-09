Thursday, December 10, 2020

John F. Alves

1926-2020

Posted by McNary-Moore Funeral Services
Private services are in planning for John F. Alves who passed away on Sunday, November 29, at the age of 94.  He was born March 28, 1926 to Frank and Marianne Alves of Newcastle.  He is Survived by his wife of 72 years, Margaret, their four sons, David (Beverly) of Princeton, Ron (Trish) of Colusa, John (Susie) and Mike (Kim) of Willows. He also leaves eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and a sister, Aileen Gage of Folsom.

John was very devoted to his family. He loved farming. He also loved fishing and duck hunting with his sons and dog doing both well into his 80’s.  John and Margaret shared a love for travel.  They enjoyed summer trips to Santa Cruz with family.  They traveled to Hawaii nine times and they especially loved taking trips to Reno.  They visited the Nugget so often staff and even the late owner greeted them by name.

Anyone who knew John knew he always met you with a smile, a funny story and a “thumbs up.”  He always had time to help or visit a friend.  He was never too busy.  He will live on in the hearts of his family and in their retelling of his funny stories. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Princeton Fire Department, the Princeton Catholic Church or the charity of your choice are appreciated.

Arrangements are under the direction of
 McNary-Moore Funeral Service – FD-410 • (530) 458-2111

12/09/2020 • WPR #2020-1589

