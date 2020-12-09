Frances E. Ortiz, 97, of Maxwell, passed away on December 5, 2020 surrounded by family.

Frances was born in El Paso, Texas, to Salvador and Sara España on January 2, 1923. Frances moved her family to Maxwell in 1947.

She worked for the Maxwell Unified School District in the cafeteria and as a bus driver, worked for the Maxwell Public Utility District, and retired from Crocker National Bank in 1984. She was very involved in the community with Stitch and Chatter, the sodality, the American Legion Auxiliary, and was the Maxwell High School Rodeo Grand Marshall in 2015. She enjoyed cooking and gardening but most importantly spending time with family and friends.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; son Arthur Martinez; and husbands Maurice Martinez, Hilario Silva, and Tony Ortiz.

She is survived by her children, Al Martinez (Mary Ellen), Betty Gardner (Jim), Linda Jones, daughter-in-law Bonnie Martinez; grandchildren, Al, Tina, Mary, Jim, Mike, Steve, Noelle, Travis, Edina, and Andrea; 14 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two sisters Dolores Denton and Sara Uresti; many nieces and nephews, and Tony’s 6 children and their families.

A rosary followed by a funeral mass will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 11, outdoors behind the rectory of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maxwell CA. Please bring chairs and a mask. Burial will be at Maxwell Cemetery with refreshments served immediately after the committal service at the Legion Hall.

The family asks that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Memorial gifts to the American Legion Auxiliary (PO Box 665 Maxwell CA 95955) or the Maxwell Cemetery Beautification Fund (PO Box 201 Maxwell CA 95955) are appreciated.

The family of Frances wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Maxwell Fire Department and Dr. Gregory Burt. ■

