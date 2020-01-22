Ann B. George (1920-2020)

Ann B. George, of Williams, CA, passed away on January 9, 2020. She was born in California on January 12, 1920 to Evelyn and Charles Day.

Ann enjoyed gardening and sharing the produce with friends and neighbors. She also enjoyed animals and feeding backyard birds.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Guy George of Williams; daughter Billie Cannon of Rocklin; brother-in-law Gary (Beverly) George of Montana; and four nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Elmer and Thomas Day.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the SPCA or other animal rescue of your choice. ■

