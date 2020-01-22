Elizabeth (Beth) Johnson (1951-2020)

Elizabeth ( Beth ) Mary Johnson passed away in Marysville on January 7, 2020 after a brave battle with brain cancer. Beth was born in Sacramento, California on November 2, 1951 to Ernest and Jeanette Uren. She was a 35 year resident of Colusa County.

Beth was a member of the Maxwell Baptist Church and the Colusa Moose Lodge. She was passionate about travel, especially to the ocean, enjoying many happy trips to the beach. Beth also enjoyed her hobby of crocheting, but most important was her time spent with her family.

Beth’s loving presence will be deeply missed by her family. She leaves two children, Mark (Lorie) Johnson of Maxwell and Tammy Overton of Novinger, MO. She also leaves 7 grandchildren; Serina, Gabrielle, Cody, Neil, Abbigail, Cheyenne and Roseita; 7 great-grandchildren; Adam Jr., Justin, Savannah, Autumn, Scarlet, Lucas and Hudson as well as her siblings, Judy Uren of Rough and Ready, Ellen Uren of Colusa, Tom Knight of Minden, NV and Dan Uren of Virginia Beach, VA.

A Celebration of Beth’s Life will be held Saturday January 25, 2020 at 11am at Maxwell Baptist Church 177 California St, Maxwell, CA. ■

01/22/2020 • WPR #2020-0061