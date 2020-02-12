Brandon Lee Hill (1997-2020)

Operations Specialist Brandon Lee Hill passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 27, 2020, on his Naval Base in Virginia. Brandon was born in Colusa, CA on November 1, 1997 to Mark and Roselia Hill. Brandon lived in Yuba City and Colusa all of his life and graduated from Colusa High School in 2015 then immediately enlisted in the United States Navy and had been living in Virginia Beach, VA for the past three years. He was known for being a very kind, loving, hard worker, dedicated to his family and his rate, and gave 100% in everything he did. He recently picked up OS3 in April 2019 and was then frocked OS2 in November 2019.

His shipmates respected him and looked up to him as a friend and mentor; his family absolutely adored him, he had a smile that could light up a room. Brandon served on the USS Kearsarge and Assault Craft Unit 2. Brandon was an avid video game fan and while still in school, enjoyed football, wrestling, track and field. He enjoyed cooking and was an avid animal lover, especially his cats Bella, Shaft, and Kiwi.

Brandon will be deeply missed by his wife, Taylor Hill of Virginia Beach, VA; his parents Mark and Roselia Hill of Colusa; brothers, J.R. Hill of Yuba City and Caleb Hill of Colusa; a sister, Topanga Hill of Modesto, along with a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, friends and of course his shipmates.

There will be a visitation on Thursday Feb. 13, from 5 PM to 8 PM at McNary-Moore Funeral Service, 107 5th Street, Colusa, CA 95932. There will then be a graveside service the following Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 1 PM at Colusa Cemetery, 1974 Wilson Road, Colusa, CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Brandon’s name to FOCCAS, (Friends of Colusa County Animal Shelter) P.O. Box 147, Colusa CA 95932. ■

