Watchman on the Wall: In Case You Missed It!

The most amazing world-wide event happened in Washington, DC on Saturday at the Capitol Mall. Telecast live for 12 hours, simulcast world wide with speakers from every continent.

An estimated 100,000 in attendance on the National Mall itself. All nationalities, Black, White, Hispanic, Asian, coming together in unity for a Global Day of Prayer and Repentance.

Messianic Rabbi Johnathan Cahn, author of the Harbinger, Kevin and Donna Jessip of Global Strategic Alliance, Secretary Ben Carson, Ann Graham Lotz, Pat Robertson, Mike Lindell CEO of “My Pillow,” Alveda King, Dr. James Dobson famed pediatrician, Tony Perkins of Family Research Council, Nicky Cruz of “Cross and the Switchblade,” and the list goes on and on. 12 hours of Speakers and Prayer. The most amazing, heart-stirring event as people of all walks of life came together in unity.

Don’t believe the hype that America is divided. North and South, East and West united with global ministries, Millennials, young and old, and actors like Kevin Sorbo and wife Sam. Each with a heart of passion to see the United States RETURN to its Christian heritage. Praying for reconciliation between races and ethnicities, prayers of repentance for the sex-trafficking and pornography that abounds.

Bob Fu fights for religious freedom in China. Luis Torres of Oklahoma found freedom from drugs through Adult Teen Challenge and now oversees drug court, probation and parole. Doug Stringer is the Founder of “Somebody Cares America” and works with inner city and homeless. Tom Hess is pastor of the Jerusalem House of Prayer for All Nations.

After 9/11 people flocked to the churches, and we thought there would be revival, a renewing of our lives turned toward following God. Repentance means “turn around and go the other way.” Without repentance, there will be no change. We have kicked God out of schools and government. Churches were silenced to be politically correct instead of teaching what the Word of God actually says. They teach the Bible is outdated, antiquated, and we must be progressive. They twist the Word of God to fit their agendas. They will answer to a Holy God for leading their “flocks” astray. In the last days people will say that what is evil is really good. What the Bible says is good will be called evil. We have become a nation that puts pleasure, drugs, pornography, addictions, adultery, greed, “ME” first. Then they wonder why there has been a huge spike in suicides, corruption, disrespect, selfishness, pedophilia, drug addiction, anger, despair, hopelessness. When the world believes that this is all there is, that God doesn’t exist or doesn’t care, to whom can they turn in a pandemic? In divorce? In despair?

“If My people, who are called by My Name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14. ♣