Garden Corner: Stink Bugs

By UCCE Colusa County Master Gardeners
Master Gardener's Garden Corner: Stink Bugs

Stink bugs are a nuisance but the Brown Marmorated Stink Bug is more than a nuisance. In 2013, large populations were found in Sacramento and Yuba City. The BMSB is visible in the fall because they are looking for a warm place to overwinter.

Identification

The adult BMSB is a typically-shaped stink but, about 5/8-inch-long and marbled brown. It has the following characteristics; The antennae have two white bands; the “nose” is blunt; the legs have faint white bands. All stink bugs stink but this one STINKS.

Life Cycle

In the fall BMSB adults aggregate in large numbers on the sides of buildings or on trees. They then move to protected places (such as your house) and overwinter.

BMSBs are an agricultural, garden and household pest. They damage many plants including tree fruit, vegetables, shade trees and legume crops.

Nuisance Pest

In many home landscape situations, the greatest concern may be the movement of BMSB into buildings (such as your house) as they congregate in late summer and early fall.

BMSBs are not harmful to people, houses, or pets. They do not bite, sting, suck blood or spread diseases. The do not eat or bore into wood structures. Residents may become alarmed when the bugs enter their homes and noisily fly about when lights are on.

Management

Stink bugs are naturally attracted to lights. They will often fly around light posts in large numbers at night; therefore, turn off unnecessary lights.

To trap stink bugs that have come indoors, the most effective and inexpensive method is to place a foil roasting pan filled with some water and a few drops of dish soap, point a light into the pan, and place it in a dark room. Bugs will be attracted to the light and will fall into the water and drown.

— For more information, go to: ipm.ucanr.edu or cecolusa.ucanr.edu

UCCE Colusa County Master Gardenershttp://cecolusa.ucanr.edu/Master_Gardeners/
The Master Gardeners of Colusa County can be contacted by: - Email us at glhernandez@ucanr.edu - Call us at 530-458-0570 - Visit us at our plant clinics, farmers markets, Colusa County Fair and at other county events - Visit us at our office, 100 Sunrise Blvd., Ste. E, Colusa, Ca 95932, our office hours are, Tuesdays 9am to 12:00 and 1pm to 4:00
