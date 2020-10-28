Life, as I see it: Aunt Edna

I’m thinking of my Aunt Edna this morning. Later I’ll start some lasagna sauce and let it simmer all day. I learned to make lasagna from Aunt Edna. It was the best. I’m sure mine won’t be as good, but I’ll give it a try.

In these past few months, as I’ve worked on recipes for my blog, I’ve spent a lot of time remembering. I’m reminded of those before me, the dishes we loved, made by people we loved. Everything has a story it seems.

Sometimes, I get lonely for folks who are now gone. Memories of them fill the void from time to time. I’m especially blessed to have a collection of handwritten recipes written by some of the people.

It’s the little things in life that we remember. Our history’s are our stories.

When my parents were gone and it was time to clean out the house, we found 70 plus years of memories there. Everything had meaning to my parents. You can bet if you ever gave them a gift or sent to them a card, they still had it.

It wasn’t just stuff to them. Each gift, each card represented a person that they loved.

Meanwhile, life goes on here in North Dakota. While my California friends and family are still dealing with heat, we have already had snow. Even some bad travel days.

On the bright side, the hot tub arrived this week. As soon as it’s ready to use, I’ll be in it. I even ordered fur lined shoes to go from house to tub and back again. I’m so ready for this.

Life is good today. ♣