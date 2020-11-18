Friday, November 20, 2020

Life, as I see it: Woothoot!

Kathy Craigo
By Kathy Craigo
Woothoot! Our California house has sold. We’re done. Our move to North Dakota is now complete. We no longer have to juggle the responsibilities of two residences.

God is good and has taken care of us through the process.

So far, my birthday month has been pretty nice. I had lots of well wishes and kindness from family and friends. This weekend, daughter Velvet and I have enjoyed a little get-a-way shopping trip to Bismarck. I was dubious about coming here and being among the masked masses but it’s been OK. There were fewer shoppers out and about. We obey the rules. Mask up, stay our distance, and sanitize our hands at every stop. It’s kind of a pain, but if we get past this sooner, so be it.

Regardless of the inconvenience, it has been great to get out of the house and even better to have some time with Velvet.

We do notice the hotel conveniences we’re used too have been adjusted a bit during this time. I believe some changes are necessary, but I also believe some changes blamed on the pandemic have become money saving excuses.

Regardless of how we live these days, I’m still excited for Christmas. It’s a time of the year when we feel good. Thanksgiving will be here soon. As trying as this year has been, there is still a multitude of things for which to be thankful. Blessings abound when we take the time to see them. Just look around.

Life is good today

Kathy Craigo
Kathy Craigo
Kathy Craigo is a publicist, speaker, and life coach.
