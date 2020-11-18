Friday, November 20, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

What’s your plan? (11/18/2020)

Avatar
By Scott Arens
Never a dull moment in the Arens’ abode! Thoughts are that we are just too small, yet large enough to share our love. My wife decided it was time to foster. Let’s not start out getting our feet wet with one. Let’s go big and bold. It’s all in with three seven-week-olds. Our job would be easier if they were socialized. One has already run a way. This caused a certain amount of anxiety until it was located hiding behind the couch. We just took the broom to it and gently coaxed it out. I’ll have to keep you in the loop of the saga of the ‘foster kittens.’ We can do this.

The can-do attitude might just be the motto for the season. In this day of abundant information, it would be pleasant to get some that was reliable. I am fascinated by who and what passes as experts these days. I still hold to the claim that COVID has already made a pass through our home in February. Looking at the most recent checklist, we did’em all. Our course of treatment was pretty much to deal with it like the flu and so we stayed home and recuperated. Since it is lumped into the family with the common cold, I do not have high hopes for a vaccine.

Not too sure that COVID-19 has the same effect on everyone. Of those that I have known that have contracted it, not one has died. They have gotten over it and back into rhythm after the isolation period. This isn’t fitting into the narrative that the nightly news or social media is spewing. Who can you believe? Just don’t try to insist that we are all in this together. Argue your point with someone who has been out of work since March.

How quick the government has been to take away our freedom. There is no question as to what choices we are allowed to make for ourselves. The list is long of what we can’t do when compared with what we can. If it was more aligned with the thou shall not list, I would be a bit more comfortable in all this. I think much of this has to do with testing the waters; how much will we let slip away? We have been stripped of religious freedom and did little about it.

I have been whining about things I don’t know at the expense of things I do. I have more gratitude, especially for the smaller things in life. Family can never be a small thing any longer. The quiet times have so much more meaning as well as just doing nothing next to those I care about. What I use to do in one day, the Sabbath, takes up seven. I walk a tad taller and a bit more confident because of the company I keep. I have the strength to lift and support. In all of this, there is one thing that I lack. It is fear. I can do this.

We can do this!

Avatar
Scott Arens
1
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
Listen to our Podcasts

More News

Honoring those who served

News Susan Meeker -
Veterans Day last week was quiet in Colusa County as most government workers enjoyed a day off from work. Courthouses and office buildings were closed,...
Read more

Colusa tree dedicated to longtime Colusa Tree Commissioner

News Susan Meeker -
Family and friends of the late Charles Whitcome Tuttle gathered in Will S. Green Park on Sunday as Colusa officials dedicated a tree in...
Read more

Thanksgiving Day meal scaled back, but not cancelled

News Susan Meeker -
COVID-19 will not put a damper on all Thanksgiving traditions this year. A Hand Up, an organization made up of five local churches, has planned...
Read more

Governor tightens Colusa County coronavirus restrictions

News Susan Meeker -
After just a few weeks in California’s color-coded less restrictive orange tier, Colusa County went back to red and could soon head to purple...
Read more

Sponsors sought for Angel Tree

News Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
The Colusa County Advocates for Parents and Children (CAPC) is looking for sponsors to select names from its Angel Tree. The organization says the...
Read more
Chocolate of the Month Club Club

Local Government

Colusa fills economic development, tourism director position

Government Susan Meeker -
The Colusa City Council voted unanimously on Nov. 4 to keep the city’s contracted economic development strategist on as a full-time employee. Kristy Levings, principal...
Read more

Colusa Planning Commission approves cannabis packaging business

Government Susan Meeker -
The Colusa Planning Commission is asking for “more teeth” in the city’s development agreements with cannabis companies. Commissioners approved an agreement on Nov. 10 to...
Read more

Colusa County Airport management out of Ag Department

Government Susan Meeker -
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 27 completed the transition of the Colusa County Airport’s management out of the Agricultural Commissioner's office. After...
Read more

Public & Legal Notices

Colusa County Board of Supervisors – Notice of Vacancies

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COLUSA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS NOTICE OF VACANCIES Notice is hereby given that the Colusa County Board of Supervisors is soliciting applications to fill vacancies for...
Read more

City of Colusa – Request for Proposals

Bids & Proposals Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Colusa is opening the Request For Proposals (RFP) period for Community Development...
Read more

FBN – Black Dog Trucking

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000102 Date filed: November 5, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: BLACK DOG TRUCKING Business Address: 694 VENICE AVENUE, WILLIAMS CA...
Read more

FBN – Brennan, Jewett and Associates

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000100 Date filed: October 29, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: BRENNAN, JEWETT AND ASSOCIATES BUSINESS ADDRESS: 642 5TH STREET, SUITE...
Read more

City of Colusa Planning Commission – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COUNTY OF COLUSA PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County...
Read more

Latest Headlines

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1
© Williams Pioneer Review