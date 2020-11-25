Wednesday, November 25, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Life, as I See it: Don’t judge me

Kathy Craigo
By Kathy Craigo

Don’t judge me. I’ve turned into one of those people who rush the holidays. Today, we are going to start decorating for Christmas. As usual, I’ve been listening to Christmas music for more than a month so far. I admit that there are already some Christmas cookies baked and in the freezer. Of course there’ll be more coming. 

This year in particular, I feel the need to prolong the Christmas season. More than ever I want to enjoy the trappings of it all, but mostly I want to feel the spirit it brings.

Last week, we spent a few days at a cabin in Red Lodge, Montana. It was beautiful and relaxing, yet isolated. Airbnb travel is what we mostly do these days if we go anywhere. It just seems safer than a crowded hotel. 

You have to see the humor in that we take a break from being isolated at home by paying to go and isolate in a different setting.  Like I said… don’t judge me. It seems to help somehow.

I haven’t forgotten Thanksgiving. I know that we have more than our share of blessings. I feel like God shows his favor on us every single day of the year. All I need do is look around me. 

We are fortunate to live in a community where people respect and look out for one another. We are fortunate that we have family and friends that love us. 

The bonus this week is that we have a new grand puppy. Archibald Bearington (Archie Bear) joined Tiffany, Becky and Lea’s family this week. He’s a sweet boy. There’s nothing quite like the smell of puppy breath.

Count your blessings folks. Even in the midst of this trying year of 2020, there are plenty of things for which to be thankful. We are blessed every morning just by waking up. After that, it’s up to us what kind of day we will have.

Life is good today.

Kathy Craigo
Kathy Craigo
Kathy Craigo is a publicist, speaker, and life coach. She owns Kathy Craigo Media Consulting in Colusa. Contact Kathy Craigo at kcraigo66@hotmail.com.
5
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
Listen to our Podcasts

More News

Colusa County COVID-19 cases on the rise

News Susan Meeker -
The spike in Colusa County COVID-19 cases has forced Colusa County on Tuesday to move back into the most restrictive “purple” tier on Gov....
Read more

Sacramento Valley Mirror publisher dead at 77

News Williams Pioneer Review -
Tim Crews, founder, publisher and editor of the Sacramento Valley Mirror in Willows, died on Thursday, Nov. 12., at Shasta Regional Medical Center, in...
Read more

Fair Board postpones Colusa Farm Show

News Susan Meeker -
The 56th annual Colusa Farm Show will not happen in February as usual, but the 44th District Agriculture Association hasn’t given up hope entirely...
Read more

County to help small farmers replace old tractors

Government Susan Meeker -
Colusa County is looking to make good on its promise to find a way for small farming operations to participate in a state grant...
Read more

Colusa tree dedicated to longtime Colusa Tree Commissioner

News Susan Meeker -
Family and friends of the late Charles Whitcome Tuttle gathered in Will S. Green Park on Sunday as Colusa officials dedicated a tree in...
Read more

Local Government

What’s that smell? Colusa to crackdown on pot odors 

Government Susan Meeker -
The smell emitted from marijuana  is something you either love or hate. But with Colusa-dwellers making their opinions of the pungent plant - which some...
Read more

County to help small farmers replace old tractors

Government Susan Meeker -
Colusa County is looking to make good on its promise to find a way for small farming operations to participate in a state grant...
Read more

County to help small farmers replace old tractors

Government Susan Meeker -
Colusa County is looking to make good on its promise to find a way for small farming operations to participate in a state grant...
Read more

Public & Legal Notices

City of Williams – Advertisement for Bids

Bids & Proposals Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF WILLIAMS WILLIAMS, CA WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT PROJECT SCHEDULE A - WATER METER REPLACEMENTS ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Water System Improvement...
Read more

Pierce Joint Unified School District – Public Notice

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
    PIERCE JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT PUBLIC NOTICE PROPOSED ENERGY SERVICES CONTRACT 256.6 KW PHOTOVOLTAIC SOLAR PROJECT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 10, 2020 at 5:00...
Read more

FBN: Ariiasbtque

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000106 Date filed: November 17, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: ARIIASBTQUE Business Address: 133 9TH STREET, WILLIAMS CA 95987 Mailing Address:...
Read more

City of Colusa – Ordinance No. 533

City/County Ordinance Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA ORDINANCE NO. 533 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLUSA APPROVING PREZONING TO PLANNED DEVELOPMENT (M-1-PD, M-2-PD, AND P-F-PD) AND...
Read more

Colusa County Planning Commission – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COLUSA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on December 2,...
Read more

Latest Headlines

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1
© Williams Pioneer Review