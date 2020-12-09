Thursday, December 10, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

What’s your plan? (12/09/2020)

Avatar
By Scott Arens

I believe in Angels!

It is probably closer to reality to admit that I depend on them. They are certainly synonymous with mother and the one I call Mom was the first one I knew of. Next to that would be family and friends. Sometimes they will throw you into deep water because they have more faith in you than you do and so it was with Kindergarten at Arbuckle Elementary. I met Mrs McGarr and somehow survived.

Mrs Buckingham, Mrs Vawter, Mrs LeMaster, Mrs Traynham (Brumley), and Mrs Bowker followed in consecutive school years through Sixth grade. What wonderful things they shared and taught. Spelling has never been a strong suit, never will be, spell-checker was invented for that and definitely for me. Angels still abound at AES. I know because they have interacted with my children.

I am excited to let you know that they are also at Johnson Junior High. One, in particular, greets you as you enter the campus. I know her from way back, she’s from the PHS Class of 1981 too!  Angels attract because she ended up marrying one. He’s been there for me too. Maryann taught me how to appreciate Christmas a tad better with a suggestion to start a new tradition.

Beginning Dec. 1, I read one chapter of Luke from the New Testament and on Christmas Eve you’ll finish with an understanding of who and why we celebrate; Jesus Christ, the reason for the season. I’ll steer clear of commercialism at this point so as not to lose all spirituality. You should try it, a new tradition that is! Read two chapters a day through the 18th and then one until the 24th. It doesn’t take much time and is well worth it. Small things build gratitude.

Have you heard the word ‘Littles’ in conversation? It’s one of those small things that made a big impact on me. What a great thing it is to have the only worry in your life of keeping the Littles out of the Christmas tree. We have left off any ornaments from dangling on the bottom branches because they are just too tempting to bat. What a sight to see a decorated tree fling a kitten out mid-section – as if the tree had much say in the matter.

I took fascination with the term when a friend providing childcare referenced her wards as the Littles. Oh, me and my fiendish little mind. The preoccupation eventually developed into a greater appreciation for children. I had to have some of my own for this to happen. If it weren’t for embracing Jesus Christ there would have never been a wife in my life or Littles for that case.  What potential there is in Littles. What potential there is in all of us. 

Do you believe in Angels? I can prove their existence! You can help. Find yourself a quiet place and forget about the cares of the world for a moment. Then, introduce this thought, “This wingnut, local columnist says that he can prove to me that there are Angels.” Let it sink in. Then go about your usual, kicking the thought around. One of two things will eventually happen, an angel will cross your path or you cross the path of someone in need of an angel. Ponder this this Christmas season. Godspeed.

Avatar
Scott Arens
7
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
Listen to our Podcasts

More News

Santa spreads cheer at Colusa park 

News Williams Pioneer Review -
Trekking from the North Pole, Santa arrived at Veteran's Memorial Park in Colusa, on Saturday, for a photo opportunity and a opportunity for children...
Read more

Pearl Harbor Day remembered in Colusa

News Susan Meeker -
Flags flew at half staff in Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa on Monday as members of the Colusa Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Maxwell...
Read more

Colusa County board clerk recognized for achievement 

News Susan Meeker -
It’s a rare occasion that former Colusa County Supervisor Kim Dolbow Vann makes it back to a Tuesday morning county board meeting, but her...
Read more

Holiday events as usual in most towns

News Susan Meeker -
Celebrating the Christmas season will be almost normal in some communities, while others have chosen to wait out the coronavirus until next year.  The annual...
Read more

COVID-19 spreading in workplaces

News Susan Meeker -
While the public continues to demand where the COVID cases are located in Colusa County, officials continue to inform the public there are simply...
Read more

Local Government

Public hearing on new Colusa pot operation continued 

Government Susan Meeker -
The Colusa City Council continued a public hearing on a proposed cannabis packaging business in the city’s historic downtown until the two newly elected...
Read more

Plans for local groundwater regulations starting to ramp up 

Government Susan Meeker -
The Colusa Groundwater Authority and the Glenn Groundwater Authority are launching a media and social media blitz to alert the public and stakeholders of...
Read more

DA’s office loses second investigator 

Government Susan Meeker -
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors' decision to revisit the salaries of the District Attorney’s Office investigators will come too late to keep the...
Read more

Public & Legal Notices

County of Colusa District Attorney – Notice Regarding Seizure of Property and Notice of Intended Forfeiture, Health and Safety Code Section 11488.4

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COUNTY OF COLUSA DISTRICT ATTORNEY NOTICE REGARDING SEIZURE OF PROPERTY AND NOTICE OF INTENDED FORFEITURE, HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE SECTION 11488.4 On November 12, 2020, at...
Read more

City of Colusa – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COUNTY OF COLUSA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Colusa Local Agency Formation Commission will hold a public hearing on the following...
Read more

City of Williams – Meeting Notice

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF WILLIAMS CITY COUNCIL MEETING NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Williams will hold a meeting on WEDSDAY,...
Read more

Colusa County Planning Commission – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COLUSA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County Planning...
Read more

FBN – ROYAL QUEEN’S FAMILY INSURANCE

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000111 Date filed: December 04, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: ROYAL QUEEN’S FAMILY INSURANCE Business Address: 1846 3RD STREET, COLUSA,...
Read more

Latest Headlines

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1
© Williams Pioneer Review