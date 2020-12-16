Life, as I See it: What should we do?

So now the vaccine is on the way and probably started distribution. Will you take it?

As much as I want to see this end, I’m still a little concerned with the rush of development, not to mention the full court press to get it in all of our arms.

I admit I’ve had thoughts of Jim Jones and the masses encouraged to ‘drink the Kool Aid’ but there ya go. I think we’re all on edge these days.

On the other hand, as I said, I can’t wait for this to be over.

I’m hoping the vaccine will be the beginning of the end to the madness, but as in all things in my life, I’ll pray for an answer. I’ll know in the moment if I should stick out my arm for the shot.

I’ve had opportunity this week to speak or message with a lot of old friends. It reminded me of the blessings I’ve had in my life.

A long talk with my beloved friend Dave (Santa) Bishop brought a lot of memories. We shared laughs as well as bittersweet thoughts of time and friends lost. A time when we took for granted the time we spent together is now past.

There is no question that Dave is Santa. Santa has a heart of sharing and giving that is evident in Dave. As he says, “He’s Santa, but sometimes he plays Dave.”

I find the longer this pandemic and our altered lifestyle continues, the more frustrated I’ve become. I know I’m not alone in this.

I try to keep busy here at my little house on the prairie. I bake, I cook, I write, I wrap presents, and make the occasional dash through the cold to and from the hot tub.

It’s gotten pretty nippy here in North Dakota so it’s not quite as inviting now to make the dash to the tub.

I know by spring we always get sick of the snow here, but for now, I’d love to see a white blanket for Christmas.

We’re all praying for a Christmas miracle these days. Maybe it will be a white Christmas after all.

Still in the face of it all, life is good today. ♣