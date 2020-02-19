What’s your plan?

Scott arens | Local Columnist

The Eternal Companion and I did get the opportunity last week to experience that road less traveled, at least by us, and got a little getaway to Monterey. This time of year sees fewer visitors and offers a more leisurely pace. We spend less time in line and more time accomplishing rest and relaxation. The Bride seems to flourish in the environment; I find myself wearied keeping pace. We have found that the Best Western at Seaside fits us fine and it gives us two nights for the price of one on Cannery Row. It made me look like I actually remembered Valentine’s which is in our best practices a celebration of 365 days a year.

Developing somewhat on best practices, are you getting educated to make your vote count? Locally, I feel that there is a little more excitement than usual. Adding palilalia and repeating myself, I am excited that there are four candidates running for the District 2 seat. What’s more better [sic], the Grad will cast her ballot for the very first time. She registered on her own. I must be doing something right!

She even set herself up to vote by mail and I stand amazed that our Official Election Mail stack has grown in stature. It made me a pretty proud pop. Then I noticed the DEM on the label. I sort of exploded! If I had my way, I’d be farming. I don’t know of too many people in Ag that don’t get up before dawn and work well after sunset. Get out of their way and let ‘em earn their keep. I used to be able to say that I was one of them.

All I hear now from Capitol Hill is sit on your duff and let your government provide. This is in opposition to what the man at the helm brings to office. He is getting trashed for it and it is certainly ugly. There are those that think everything ought to be free. There is no such thing as free; everything comes with a price.

Our political system boils down to Republicans versus Democrats. In the beginning, it was the colonies versus the King. What came of that? These United States of America was the seed that sprouted the greatest nation in the history of the world. I still declare that it is and that any person can achieve incredible heights here!

Many parties have come and gone throughout our history. The first two separated themselves by the form of government; should it be a federal system or separate states.

Today’s Democratic Party is the world’s oldest contemporary and traces its roots back to Thomas Jefferson and James Madison. I stand with them on their political principles and support their old platform as the Democratic-Republican Party.

Yes, our two parties today share the same roots. Democrats separated with Andrew Jackson. It’s the New Deal and socialism with FDR that the party loses me. I will always be more of a conservative than a liberal.

The Grad patiently settled through my tirade and then kindly reminded me of my position in the Arens Home. “Daddy, I don’t fit any of these parties. I had to put something; Democrat was the first on the list.” Oh from the mouth of babes. How far we have come from being Americans!

■ Scott Arens is a resident of Arbuckle. Contact Scott at scott@arenscp.com