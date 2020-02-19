Life, as I see it : Perfect.

I’ve got to say that our stay at Mendocino was perfect. It was a beautiful setting, great accommodations and as peaceful as we needed.

We slept each night with the deck door open, listened to the sound of the waves, and felt the warmth of the fireplace in our room.

The bonus was I slept eight solid hours each night. I don’t usually do that, so it was a bonus indeed.

We loved it so much, we’ve been exploring our options of airbnbs on the coast for a get-away, maybe next year in the coldest months in North Dakota. Who knows, we might just pull it off.

If not, that’s OK too. We love North Dakota, even in winter.

With me, half the fun is in the planning.

My gal pals and I are planning a trip to Las Vegas for our next year’s birthday gathering.

I’m in charge of finding the best deal on lodging. I love it. Although it’s a year away, I’m already looking. They don’t call me the director for nothing.

Handyman Tom is here today shingling our carport. I guess there was a mighty wind that came through when we were gone and we lost a lot of shingles. We appreciate Tom and all that he does for us.

I don’t know why I do this stuff. I just listed our 36” propane outdoor griddle for sale for $200. First reply was from someone wanting it for $100. If you buy a new one it’s over $300.

We were thinking of selling it and replacing it when we get moved to North Dakota. It’s pretty heavy to move. Oh well, again all will be fine.

I’ve allowed myself to stress over moving for a bit, but once I got a grip, and let go and let God as I know I always should, I’m feeling better.

I think maybe living with the chaos is getting to the both of us, but it’ll all be over soon.

Next week, we plan to rent a cargo van and move everything out of our storage unit. It’s been in there for about three years waiting to move to North Dakota, too.

There are a few things going that have been handed down in my family. I’m pleased that my children want to keep them.

My daughter, I’m taking my mom’s classic circa 1950s dining set. My friend Sue, who spent lots of time in our house as a teenager, told me to make sure I shared stories of the many good times we all had around that table. I remember my mother being so happy to have the set. Knowing that my daughter will have it to use and to cherish is really special to me

I know its just stuff, but its stuff that brings back memories of people I love and times I don’t want to forget, Life is good today.

■ Contact Kathy Craigo-Harteis at kcraigo66@hotmail.com or PO Box 838, Beach, ND 58621.