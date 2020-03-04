Watchman on the wall: Appeal to heaven

1775 George Washington commissioned and personally funded a small flotilla known as “Washington’s Secret Navy.” He chose a white flag with a green pine tree in the center and the words “An Appeal to Heaven.” The Colonists knew that without G-d’s intervention, there was no way the Continental Army could go up against the world’s greatest Navy.

The pine tree was known as the Liberty Tree or the Tree of Peace. Originating with the Iroquois Nation after a great struggle, six nations came together and buried their weapons at the base of a pine tree. (Thus the term “Bury the Hatchet” meaning to make peace.) It is said that this tree was guarded by a bald eagle carrying six arrows. Today we see this symbol of the Bald Eagle carrying thirteen arrows on our currency and coins.

The “Appeal to Heaven” motto originated with John Locke (1632-1704) in his “Second Treatise of Government” writing, “The people have no other remedy in this (raising up arms against tyranny) as in all other cases where they have no judge on earth, but to appeal to heaven….”

Our Founding Fathers were men of great faith and in their writings declared themselves as Christians (followers of Jesus the Christ) and not Deists (belief in a god). Such noteworthy Patriots as John Adams, Samuel Adams, Alexander Hamilton, John Hancock, John Hart, Patrick Henry and James Madison publicly and emphatically made their positions known. Others were more private and their faith is seen in letters, documents and personal conversations: Benjamin Franklin, John Quincy Adams, Josiah Bartlett, Gunning Bedford, Elias Boudinot, Thomas Jefferson, Francis Scott Key, and my great, great, great, great grandfather Thomas McKean!!

The Continental Congress’ first official act was a call for prayer, setting aside May 17, 1776 as a national day of fasting, repentance and prayer for the colonies, specifically mentioning the name of Jesus Christ.

The Continental Congress ordered 20,000 Bibles to be distributed among the American troops. Congress also put its endorsement on the front page of the Bible edition that was approved as a public school book. The three most common books for education were the Bible, a reading primer and a horn book. (A sheet of paper mounted on a board covered with transparent horn, containing the alphabet, combinations of vowels and consonants, Roman numerals and the Lord’s Prayer)

Congress also passed a law stating, “Religion, morality and knowledge being necessary to good government and the happiness of mankind, schools and the means of education shall be forever encouraged.”

Freedom of religion NEVER meant “freedom from religion.” Continental Congress wanted a government that was not biased toward any particular religion, so that people could freely worship side by side.

Let’s put our agendas and petty grievances aside. It really matters not who is in the White House; it matters only who is in G-d’s House. YHWH has a plan for America; He is seeing His plan come to fruition as we “Appeal To Heaven.”

■ Loraine Joy is a small business owner and Arbuckle resident. Contact Loraine at musicandmore@mac.com