Life, as I see it: Blissful Peace

As I write this morning, I am enjoying the sound of a mountain stream outside the room where I blissfully slept last night.

I’m making the rounds of spending time with dear friends before leaving California. This weekend, my pal Lynda is hosting me at her cabin at Butte Meadows. Over the years, I have been lucky enough to stay here. This one last time with my dear friend is special indeed.

Even though the night was chilly, I slept with the window open so that I could hear the creek running past the cabin.

It’s been a quiet morning here. Lynda and I both like to ease our way into the day. I have read, prayed, and relaxed. Now I have this perfect time to write.

Over the years as a writer, I have found that writing is a calming outlet.

It began about 25 years ago when I first realized I could do it.

Along the way, the gift that I had been given opened many doors for me. It also brought a bevy of wonderful people into my life.

I am blessed by many lasting forever friendships that exist because of writing.

Admittedly, I know I’m no great writer by any means, but I still appreciate all that it had brought to my life.

At the top of the list are people like Lynda. She has always encouraged me. She has always been my friend.

Words of wisdom for today are to appreciate the people around you. They don’t have to be blood relations to be family.

Life is good today.

