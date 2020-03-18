What’s your plan? Scott arens 

We are living in wild times. This opening paragraph was penned in 1859. “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way – in short, the period was so far like the present period, that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only.” Charles John Huffman Dickens (1812-1870) certainly drew us in in what has been dubbed the best-selling book of all times, the Bible excluded, A Tale of Two Cities. Seems to me we are present-day right in the thick of it!

I have been spending way too much time perusing social media. If I believe all that I read, most of us will not survive the times and more specifically Covid-19. My fear is not the virus, but the measures to combat it. One post particularly frustrated me; the jab mocked our economy and made it clear that we had little prosperity.

The conditions being imposed on us will help to slow the pandemic, but it will be costly. This means that people are out of work and so many live paycheck to paycheck. I see an eight-week curtailment of social activities being heralded as the solution. Not having the means to pay bills will harm more people than the virus.

On a more positive note, check out https://m.calcalistech.com/Article.aspx?guid=3800632. It is an interview with Nobel laureate, Stanford professor, and biophysicist Michael Levitt. He crunches numbers at the least. He suggested that new cases would start falling off in China on February 7. A week later, so did the mortality rate. His numbers should assist in helping to predict an end to this mess. I wonder if this input plays into any of the scenarios being crunched here in the United States?

The World Health Organization also put social media to good use with the ‘Do The Five, Help stop coronavirus’ campaign. 1. HANDS Wash them often; 2. Elbow Cough into it; 3. FACE Don’t touch it; 4. FEET Stay more than 3ft apart; 5. FEEL sick? Stay home.

The best thing we can do is to take care of ourselves so that we can take care of those around us! It won’t hurt us if we were able to take away from all this excitement a better ability to have charity. Listen to what is being said and put it to use. If your gut tells you that you need to take some extra steps, do it! The Christian world tells us that this is the gift of the Holy Ghost and among other things, it helps to calm fears. The hope that is in me declares do not fear! Let’s take care of each other.

■ Scott Arens is a resident of Arbuckle. Contact Scott at scott@arenscp.com