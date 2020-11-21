Fall garden preparations and holiday gifts

On the Inaugural episode of ‘A Garden Runs Through It’, the UC Master Gardener’s of Colusa County, Gerry Hernandez, and Nancy Cutter provide some helpful fall gardening tips, and advice. They also discuss their favorite items in the garden, holiday gift options and much more.

Do you have a question for the Master Gardeners, email glhernandez@ucanr.edu; be sure to include PODCAST in the subject line to have your question considered to be answered on the show.

For more information about the UC Master Gardener’s of Colusa County, visit: http://cecolusa.ucanr.edu/Master_Gardeners/

http://cecolusa.ucanr.edu/Master_Gardeners/Newsletter_81/



