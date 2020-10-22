The Backpage Podcast: Lloyd’s Soapbox

Kent and Hayley decided they deserved a day off and to leave me alone to record the episode. They might regret this.

Don’t worry, there isn’t another Backstreet Boys cover… I’ll save that for my concert.

This episode, Lloyd stands on his soapbox. These are his thoughts, and his opinions. He took great care to research and find some interesting topics from the greater Colusa County area.

Don’t worry, he did the local headlines too.

You’ve been warned, these topics may have an expression personal opinion, and Lloyd give his thoughts on the topics. The references to the topics are listed below in order of appearance:

To read the articles in the Oct. 21 edition of the Pioneer Review, click here.

To purchase a subscription to the Pioneer Review, click here.

