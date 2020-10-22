The Backpage Podcast: Lloyd’s Soapbox

Kent and Hayley decided they deserved a day off and to leave me alone to record the episode. They might regret this.
Don’t worry, there isn’t another Backstreet Boys cover… I’ll save that for my concert.
This episode, Lloyd stands on his soapbox. These are his thoughts, and his opinions. He took great care to research and find some interesting topics from the greater Colusa County area.
Don’t worry, he did the local headlines too.
You’ve been warned, these topics may have an expression personal opinion, and Lloyd give his thoughts on the topics. The references to the topics are listed below in order of appearance:
- Why American life went on as normal during the killer pandemic of 1969
- New studies suggest there has been a ‘sharp’ drop in COVID-19 death rates
- Experts Believe COVID-19 Is Likely to Become Endemic – Here’s What That Means
- COVID-19 may not be seasonal like the flu, study finds: ‘Transmission has not slowed down during warm months’
- The Idea for Lockdowns Started With a High School Science Project
- The Untold Story of the Birth of Social Distancing
- Targeted Social Distancing Designs for Pandemic Influenza
- Idea for Pandemic Lockdowns Started With High School Science Project
- Beverly Hills bans trick-or-treating to stem virus spread
- Yolo County Halloween Guidance 2020
- Dr. Fauci says his kids aren’t coming home for Thanksgiving as Americans ‘sacrifice’ holiday gatherings to stay safe from coronavirus
- Dr. Fauci urges Americans to make sacrifices: ‘Thanksgiving is going to look very different this year’
