The Backpage – Spooky, Spooky, Skeletons

It’s Halloween and The Backpage crew celebrates in their own way.

Lloyd and Hayley are joined by Don Parsons of the Colusa County Veterans organization. The crew talks halloween plans, thanksgiving, election, and much more.

Don announces the upcoming Veterans Day Service, and upcoming golf tournament.

The Colusa County Veterans Day Service will be held, on Wednesday, November 11 at 1 PM in the Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa. The names of those honored with a brick will be read aloud. If you are interested in honoring your Colusa County veteran with a brick download this form. Bricks can be purchased in memoriam, or in honor of those who served or currently serving our country in the armed forces.

The Veterans Day Golf Tournament will be held on Wednesday, November 11, at 10 AM at the Colusa Golf Course. The event is a four person scramble, $100 per person (includes carts and green fees). Sponsorships available. Contact Joe Bowers (530) 845-1846

For information about Colusa Cemetery’s Wreaths Across America, visit:

https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159899/overview/?relatedId=0



