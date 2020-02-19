Arrest log (02/19/2020)

© 2020 • Williams Pioneer Review | The duplication and distribution by any means, including but not limited to photocopying, screenshots, photographing, retyping, and posting to the Internet, a personal or commercial website, or social media account without express permission of the publisher of this newspaper is forbidden by law.

■ Daniel Raul Rivera, 26, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriffs Office on 02/10/2020, at 2:43 PM, in the 500 block of Oak Street of Colusa, on suspicion of PC 3455 (A) – Violate of post release community supervision.

■ Thomas Orville Clarke, 34, of Winters, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriffs Office on 02/11/2020, at 4:00 PM, in the in an Almond Orchard of Grimes, on suspicion of VC 2800.2 – Evading a police officer; PC 148 – obstructing or resining a police officer; VC 14601.1 – driving with a suspended or revoked license; and for several arrest warrants.

■ Ernest George Vaughn, 33, of Fairfield , CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriffs Office on 02/13/2020, at 8:40 AM, in the 3000 block of Highway 45 of Colusa, on suspicion of PC 476 – passing a fictitious check or note; PC 459 – burglary.

■ Amanda Megan Shelton, 40, of , CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 02/13/2020, at 7:01 PM, in the area of Highway 45 of Harbison Road of Colusa, on suspicion of VC 23152 (A) (B) – Driving under the influence of alcohol.

■ Donald Jr. Martin, 56, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 02/13/2020, at 4:59 PM, in the Westcott Road and Louis Lane of Colusa County, on suspicion of PC 243 (E)(1) – Battery; HS 11364 – Possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia. .

■ Alejandro Canchola, 28, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 02/13/2020, at 6:25 PM, in the 100 block of Ninth Street of Williams, on suspicion of HS 11377 (A) – the possession of a controlled substance; HS 11550 (A) – being under the influence of a controlled substance.

■ Justin Theodore Marshall, 36, of Maxwell, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriffs Office on 02/13/2020, at 1:57 AM, in the 100 block of Oak Street of Colusa, on suspicion of PC 243 (D) – battery with serious bodily injury; PC 3056 – felony violation of parole.

■ Miguel Espinoz-Zamora, 40, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 02/15/2020, at 10:39 PM, in the 400 block of C Street of Williams, on suspicion of violating a court order to prevent domestic violence.

■ David Marshall, 25, of Mount Shasta, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 02/15/2020, at 3:13 AM, in the 500 block of Fourth Street of Williams, on suspicion of HS 11350 (A) – the possession of a controlled narcotic substance; VC 23152 (F) – driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

■ Sabrina Perez, 33, of Woodland, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 02/15/2020, at 8:35 PM, in the area of Interstate 5 just north of County Line Road of Colusa County, on suspicion of VC 23152 (A) (B) – driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; and VC 23247 (E) – unlawful vehicle operation.

■ Jose Olivera, 29, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 02/16/2020, at 2:33 AM, in the 100 block of E Carson Street of Colusa, on suspicion of PC 243 (E)(1) – battery on a spouse, date, etc..

■ Susan Newsom, 55, of Las Vegas, NV, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 02/16/2020, at 10:35 PM, in the 300 block of Ruggieri Way of Williams, on suspicion of PC 496 – receiving known stolen property.

■ Heriberto Ramiro Estrada, 18, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 02/16/2020, at 8:53 PM, in the area of Highway 20 and First Street of Colusa, on suspicion of VC 23152 (F) – driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; VC 12500 (A) driving without a license.

■ Karen Reynolds, 50, of Clarksburg, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 02/17/2020, at 1:48 AM, in the area of Butte Slough Road near River Road of Colusa County, on suspicion of PC 166 (A)(4) – disobeying a court order; HS 11364 – the possession of controlled substance paraphernalia; HS 11377 – the possession of a controlled substance.

