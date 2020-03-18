Arrest log (03/18/2020)

© 2020 • Williams Pioneer Review | The duplication and distribution by any means, including but not limited to photocopying, screenshots, photographing, retyping, and posting to the Internet, a personal or commercial website, or social media account without express permission of the publisher of this newspaper is forbidden by law.

■ Steven Donavon Schantz, 54, of Arbuckle, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriffs Office on 03/10/2020, at 2:59 PM, in the 90 block of 6th Street of Arbuckle, on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender [PC 290.018(B)].

■ Joel Dean Graybill, 45, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 03/10/2020, at 9:48 PM, in the area of E Clay and C Street of Colusa, on suspicion of forging or altering vehicle registration [VC 4469(A)(1)].

■ Jeanna Marie Kallio, 18, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriffs Office on 03/10/2020, at 8:45 PM, in the 1300 block of Oak Street of Colusa, on suspicion of battery [PC 243(E)(1)].

■ Jose Pina Jauregui, 42, of Arbuckle, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 03/10/2020, at 1:56 AM, in the 600 block of King Street of Arbuckle, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC23152(A)(B)].

■ Jerez Granada Mercado, 41, of Santa Rosa, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 03/11/2020, at 5:05 AM, in the area of Interstate 5 just North of Myers Road of Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152 (F)].

■ Luis Hurtado-Hernandez, 38, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 03/11/2020, at 8:30 PM, in the 900 block of Seventh Street of Williams, on suspicion of obstructing a police officer [PC 69], resisting or obstructing a public officer [PC 148 (A)(1)], and for the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364].

■ Curtis Justin Eeds, 30, of Clearlake, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriffs Office on 03/11/2020, at 2:36 PM, in the area of Rite Aid of Colusa, on suspicion of driving at unsafe speed for prevailing conditions [VC 22350], failing to stop at a stop sign [VC 22450 (A)], Evading a police officer with wanton disregard for safety [VC 2800.2].

■ Jose Antonio Sanchez, 27, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriffs Office on 03/12/2020, at 5:39 PM, in the 400 block of Poundstone Street of Grimes, on suspicion of trespassing on closed lands [PC 602(O)].

■ Benjamin Carrillo Trejo, 49, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 03/13/2020, at 12:23 AM, in the 1500 block of Lurline Ave of Colusa, on suspicion of public intoxication [PC 647(F)].

■ Arturo Rios-Morales, 43, of Livermore, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriffs Office on 03/13/2020, at 9:41 PM, in the area of 10th and Parkhill Streets of Colusa, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without owners consent [VC 10851{A)].

■ Victor Jaime Madrigal, 43, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 03/13/2020, at 1:34 AM, in the area of HWY 20 and Sioc Street of Colusa, on suspicion of the possession of a switchblade knife in a vehicle [PC 21510(A)], a felon in the possession of a stun gun [PC 22610(A)], exhibiting a deadly weapon [PC 417(A)(1)], any person who was convicted of a felony in the possession of a firearm [PC 29800(A)(1)], driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A)], a felon in the possession of a loaded firearm [PC 25850(C)(1)], the possession of a composite knuckles [PC 21710], bringing alcohol or drugs into jail [PC 4573.5], and for the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11350].

■ Michelle Ann Lomax, 44, of Chico, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 03/13/2020, at 8:19 AM, in the area of Highway 20 just east of Lonestar Road of Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(F)].

■ Kenneth Joseph Ramirez, 39, of Sacramento, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 03/14/2020, at 11:53 PM, in the area of Interstate 5 just South of Husted Road of Colusa, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A)(B)], and for driving with a license suspended for a DUI [VC 14601.2(A)].

■ Arturo Jauregui-Flores, 33, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriffs Office on 03/14/2020, at 7:01 PM, in the area of Lonestar Road and Highway 20 of Colusa County, on suspicion of violating a court order to prevent domestic violence [PC 273.6].

■ Timothy Steven Rodriguez, 21, of Lincoln, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriffs Office on 03/15/2020, at 1:40 AM, in the 6000 block of Harrington Ave of Arbuckle, on suspicion of child endangerment [PC 273A(A)], threatening crime with the intent to terrorize [PC 422(A)], and for the battery on a person [PC 242].

■ Ricky Adan Guentes, 38, of Wilsonville, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 03/15/2020, at 9:01 PM, in the area of Interstate 5 at Hahn Road of Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol [VC 23152(A)(B)], a convicted felon in the possession of a concealed firearm [PC 25400 (C)(1)], and for the possession of a controlled substance without a prescription [BP 4060].

