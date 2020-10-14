Friday, October 16, 2020

Krug to Lead Maxwell Volleyball

By Jennifer Correa
Ashley Krug returns to her alma mater to coach varsity volleyball team in Maxwell.

Despite the fact that no volleyball games have yet to be played in 2020, this year has been a homecoming of sorts for three local coaches in Colusa County who have returned to their alma maters to fill vacancies at the varsity level.

While both Colusa and Williams made their introductions earlier this summer, now the spotlight turns to Maxwell, where Ashley Krug has been selected to lead the Panther volleyball program.

Krug, a 2003 Maxwell graduate grew up playing club volleyball, but had to venture to cities like Chico, Davis and Redding because there were no local teams at the time.

Yet the extra time and effort paid off for Krug who went on to Dominican University of California where she was a four-year starter at setter for the Penguins.

It was her playing experience that eventually led to her involvement with the Panther setters and then also to her decision to take over the top spot after coach Tessa Reynoso stepped down.

“After helping out the varsity two seasons ago, I was hooked,” said Krug, a pharmacist and mom to three children.

Krug, who also credited her husband’s support as another reason she was able to accept the head coaching position, inherits a team that finished 16-9 last season, tying with Quincy and Portola atop the Mid-Valley League standings.

Returning a solid core of players, the Panthers have a good chance at making a run in the Division VI playoffs and Krug is very much looking forward to building upon that existing foundation.

“I’m excited to share my knowledge of the game with these girls and watch them grow as individuals and competitors.  It is very unfortunate the season has been postponed, and I can only hope they will have the opportunity to play, especially the seniors who have been working hard on and off the court.”

So while the decision regarding a return to workouts and play ultimately lies with district and site administration in conjunction with the Colusa County Health Department, Krug and her squad eagerly await their chance to show what they can do.

